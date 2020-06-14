Apartment List
366 Apartments for rent in Englewood, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Englewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Englewood South
17 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Englewood South
31 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,537
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
East Hill
20 Units Available
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With sprawling lawns, lush landscaping, and a charming brick pathway, let Englewood Village lead you home. With one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Englewood, New Jersey, our community stands apart from the crowd.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
17 East Ivy Lane - 1B
17 E Ivy Ln, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
700 sqft
Apartment Won't Last. Virtual tour available (copy and paste this link in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwYLeiVxM8c&feature=youtu.be Renovated 1 BR Apartment. Spacious Apartment. NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bergenfield
14 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,905
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,018
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,087
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 1203
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
Massive 3/Bedroom - Large Wrap Around Windows. - Property Id: 263072 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2375 Hudson Ter 3E
2375 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny Mid Rise 1bedrm Per Ok "NY Expr bus - Property Id: 274642 Don't Miss Out Mid Rise Building Lots of Natural Sun lite.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2006 Hudson St 2030
2006 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Prime Location - Property Id: 153757 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN $3468. to $3800.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,480
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Morningside Heights
16 Units Available
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,045
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,975
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Englewood, NJ

"Englewood, up to no good, what?!" (Kat Dennings, "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist)

There is some dispute over the origin of the name "Englewood". At any rate, this New Jersey city is now home to nearly 30,000 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Englewood, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Englewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

