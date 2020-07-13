/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
303 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Englewood, NJ
38 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,873
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
16 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
27 Units Available
Englewood South
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
19 Units Available
East Hill
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Englewood Village combines Old World charm with modern function.
19 Units Available
Englewood South
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,370
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1085 sqft
Vivian
1 Unit Available
Downtown Englewood
4 William St 411
4 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
710 sqft
Sleek & Modern 1 Bedroom Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281665 - No Broker Fee - 1 Month Free (On Select Units) - $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score) - Pets Okay ! - Laundry In Unit ! One William is the by far the
1 Unit Available
9 Brownstone Way 324
9 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,124
810 sqft
The Brownstones at Englewood South - Property Id: 319115 *No Broker Fee *No Security deposit required. The Brownstones is a lively luxury community conveniently located right off the Route 4w exit.
Results within 1 mile of Englewood
18 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,935
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
14 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
11 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,915
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
62 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,682
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
3 Units Available
Tenafly
Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
193 Units Available
One500
1500 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
Studio
$1,885
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1176 sqft
The lifestyle collection at One500 offers a sophisticated array of studio, 1, 2 & 2+ den residences surrounded by an unprecedented wealth of amenities designed exclusively to serve your every need.
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
3050 Edwin Ave 1G
3050 Edwin Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Unit 1G Available 08/15/20 1 BR, Huge Closets, steps from NYC transit - Property Id: 309217 Live in a park like setting just steps from NYC transport! Well maintained 1BR/Full bath. Huge closets. Tons of storage space.
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
100 Park Avenue 1
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63961 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 601
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hudson Lights - Large 1/Bedroom - Large Windows - Property Id: 263063 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
800 Park Ave 23a
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1000 sqft
Luxury High Rise,2 Beds ,2 baths , No Broker Fee - Property Id: 288606 Luxury High-Rise Building - "The Modern" Located right in the center of Fort Lee Gourmet open-style kitchen Granite counter tops Stainless appliances Hardwood floors
1 Unit Available
2375 Hudson Ter 3E
2375 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid Rise, X Large 1bedrm ,Pet Ok,NY Exp Bus - Property Id: 274642 Don't Miss Out "1 Month Free Rent " Mid Rise Building Lots of Natural Sun lite.
1 Unit Available
2051 Central Rd 2004
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartments Near NYC - Property Id: 301138 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Results within 5 miles of Englewood
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,357
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
