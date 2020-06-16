75 Gorge Road 701

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub

No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947



No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit



1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross. Different lay-Outs Available, Minutes Away to Supermarket, Shops, NY Waterways , Light-Rail and NJ Transit with Full Service Amenities, Pool, Spa ,Gym . Play Room, Resident Lounge and more.

Garage Parking Available .

Pet Friendly.



Please contact me for more Details.

Our Service concierge Group Service the following Areas.

Weehawken, WNY, North Bergen, Edgewater and Fort Lee.



All NO Broker FEE Apartments!

Prices, Promotions and Availability Changes without Notice.

Various Layout Options Available.



Cora Murray

Group Twenty Six

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220947

Property Id 220947



(RLNE5710827)