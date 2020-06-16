All apartments in Edgewater
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

75 Gorge Road 701

75 Gorge Road · (646) 819-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 701 · Avail. now

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947

No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit

1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross. Different lay-Outs Available, Minutes Away to Supermarket, Shops, NY Waterways , Light-Rail and NJ Transit with Full Service Amenities, Pool, Spa ,Gym . Play Room, Resident Lounge and more.
Garage Parking Available .
Pet Friendly.

Please contact me for more Details.
Our Service concierge Group Service the following Areas.
Weehawken, WNY, North Bergen, Edgewater and Fort Lee.

All NO Broker FEE Apartments!
Prices, Promotions and Availability Changes without Notice.
Various Layout Options Available.

Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220947
Property Id 220947

(RLNE5710827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

