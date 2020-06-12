Apartment List
/
NJ
/
edgewater
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 PM

119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Edgewater
19 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Edgewater
18 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
660 River Road 5
660 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58388 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
890 River Road 1
890 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167 -No broker fee !!! -2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME) - $500 for applicants with good credit !! - Washer/Dryer in unit !!! - Brand New, Be the first to live in your next

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
840 River Road 3
840 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
2 Bed / 2 Bath For Rent - Property Id: 44513 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
250 River Road 5
250 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1200 sqft
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58386 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
234 THE PROMENADE
234 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1496 sqft
Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
21 BEVERLY PL
21 Beverly Pl, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to this quiet and spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment that offers great space for entertaining. This townhouse like unit is conveniently situated near public transportation, the ferry, eateries, and shopping plazas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
9 SOMERSET LANE
9 Somerset Ln, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1467 sqft
A former model home condo with a huge outdoor patio overlooking Manhattan at the sought after Pearl Complex!! The style is the "modern rural" Eastern exposure, high ceilings an oversized windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
2102 CITY PL
2102 City Place, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1351 sqft
Enjoy the sunrise from this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Peninsula at City Place! This home features wood flooring throughout and is approx 1,351 sqft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
338 The Promenade
338 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Top Floor End Unit at the Promenade is flooded with natural right. Enjoy north views at this 1500 sq ft apartment with a balcony. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all white baths, hardwood floors and carpets, washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
51 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Upper West Side
32 Units Available
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,872
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1135 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
257 West 91st Street
257 W 91st St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
AMAZING DEAL! NEW EXCLUSIVE! GORGEOUS TRUE two bedroom apartment with great amount of closet space! PRIVATE BALCONY! LARGE bedrooms which you can fit a QUEEN SIZED bed! STAINLESS STEEL appliances with a DISHWASHER! LARGE living room with HIGH

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
752 West End Avenue
752 West End Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
Welcome to 572 West End Avenue in the Upper West Side, a beautiful two bedroom two bathroom home in the heart of Upper Manhattan.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
666 West End Avenue
666 West End Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,250
1200 sqft
Beautiful, bright, 2 bedroom at the Windermere. Large bedrooms, in unit washer/dryer, heated bathroom floors, great amenities!

June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edgewater rents declined slightly over the past month

Edgewater rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edgewater stand at $3,594 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Edgewater's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Edgewater

    As rents have fallen significantly in Edgewater, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Edgewater is less affordable for renters.

    • Edgewater's median two-bedroom rent of $4,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Edgewater.
    • While rents in Edgewater fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Edgewater than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Edgewater is more than four-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater 2 BedroomsEdgewater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdgewater 3 BedroomsEdgewater Accessible ApartmentsEdgewater Apartments with Balcony
    Edgewater Apartments with GarageEdgewater Apartments with GymEdgewater Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEdgewater Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEdgewater Apartments with ParkingEdgewater Apartments with Pool
    Edgewater Apartments with Washer-DryerEdgewater Cheap PlacesEdgewater Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdgewater Furnished ApartmentsEdgewater Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
    West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJLinden, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJ
    Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

    Apartments Near Colleges

    LIU BrooklynKean University
    New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
    Essex County College