Last updated June 13 2020

81 Accessible Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,856
1 Bedroom
$4,426
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Upper West Side
32 Units Available
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,807
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,927
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,872
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7569 River Rd 7912
7569 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,360
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee, Best Prices in Town. - Property Id: 162633 NO BROKER FEE! Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewater
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,730
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leonia
6 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,813
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
NoMad
55 Units Available
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,801
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,757
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,259
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Roosevelt Island
32 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,903
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,876
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,923
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
North East Hoboken
22 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
Upper East Side
24 Units Available
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,371
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,263
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
54 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Chelsea
32 Units Available
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St, New York, NY
Studio
$4,041
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,270
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,971
1057 sqft
Premium apartments with quartz stone counters and custom cabinetry. Residents get access to a health club, terrace and pet wash area. Close to the Fashion Institute of Technology, Chelsea Market and Madison Square Park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,680
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,925
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Last updated June 13 at 03:49am
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,151
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,843
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Last updated June 12 at 11:43am
Flatiron District
19 Units Available
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$4,846
2 Bedrooms
$8,538
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Last updated June 10 at 11:32am
Murray Hill
15 Units Available
House 39
225 East 39th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,301
1 Bedroom
$4,324
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
AN ULTRA-CONVENIENT LOCATION, SLEEK MODERN ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN, HIGH LEVEL OF SERVICE, RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES, AND STUNNING VIEWS MAKE HOUSE39 A RENTAL RESIDENCE AHEAD OF THE CURVE

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edgewater rents declined slightly over the past month

Edgewater rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edgewater stand at $3,594 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Edgewater's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Edgewater

    As rents have fallen significantly in Edgewater, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Edgewater is less affordable for renters.

    • Edgewater's median two-bedroom rent of $4,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Edgewater.
    • While rents in Edgewater fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Edgewater than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Edgewater is more than four-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

