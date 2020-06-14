149 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ with hardwood floors
Edgewater is home to a community of Monk Parakeets, who can be seen hanging out in Memorial Park. The birds are regarded as pests by farmers, but some residents love seeing the bright green birds and fight for their right to live in the borough without their nests being disturbed.
Edgewater occupies a strip of land along the Hudson River, just across the bridge from Manhattan. First of all, let's face the facts: the borough's main attraction is its closeness to the bright lights of the Big Apple, but don't be fooled into thinking that Edgewater doesn't have charms of its own. In fact, once you've spent a little time dealing with the frantic pace of Manhattan life, you might enjoy the thought of coming home to a slightly more peaceful place for a little rest and relaxation. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.