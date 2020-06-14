Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

149 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,480
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
45 River Road 01
45 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
$2,170
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oyster - Property Id: 54140 - No broker fee!!! - 2 Months Free !! (Select Units) - $1000 security deposit (Prospects with good credit) - Washer/Dryer In unit !! - New stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony !!! - EZ Commute to

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
234 THE PROMENADE
234 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1496 sqft
Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
9 SOMERSET LANE
9 Somerset Ln, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1467 sqft
A former model home condo with a huge outdoor patio overlooking Manhattan at the sought after Pearl Complex!! The style is the "modern rural" Eastern exposure, high ceilings an oversized windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
2102 CITY PL
2102 City Place, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1351 sqft
Enjoy the sunrise from this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Peninsula at City Place! This home features wood flooring throughout and is approx 1,351 sqft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
338 The Promenade
338 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Top Floor End Unit at the Promenade is flooded with natural right. Enjoy north views at this 1500 sq ft apartment with a balcony. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all white baths, hardwood floors and carpets, washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Washington Heights
2 Units Available
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Harlem
1 Unit Available
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:59am
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,856
1 Bedroom
$4,426
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Upper West Side
32 Units Available
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,807
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,927
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,872
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 5
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 125867 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 3
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 28G
8203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1115 sqft
NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183 *NO BROKER FEE* *DOUBLE BALCONY* *DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
760 River Rd 20
760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1550 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 207203 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
220 West 98th 7C
220 West 98th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4BR Mega Home - Property Id: 181519 Brand New, Triple Mint, Five Star, Designer Home 4BR Mega Home w/Bonus Den, Washer/Dryer & Big Closets Sunny Corner Residence w/Eat-In Chef's Kitchen & Top-Tier Marble Baths All utilities for $30/month Be the
City Guide for Edgewater, NJ

Edgewater is home to a community of Monk Parakeets, who can be seen hanging out in Memorial Park. The birds are regarded as pests by farmers, but some residents love seeing the bright green birds and fight for their right to live in the borough without their nests being disturbed.

Edgewater occupies a strip of land along the Hudson River, just across the bridge from Manhattan. First of all, let's face the facts: the borough's main attraction is its closeness to the bright lights of the Big Apple, but don't be fooled into thinking that Edgewater doesn't have charms of its own. In fact, once you've spent a little time dealing with the frantic pace of Manhattan life, you might enjoy the thought of coming home to a slightly more peaceful place for a little rest and relaxation. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Edgewater, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Edgewater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

