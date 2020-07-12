All apartments in Edgewater
Find more places like Mariners Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewater, NJ
/
Mariners Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Mariners Landing

312 Portside Dr · (201) 231-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edgewater
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,357

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$2,756

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,787

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Unit 426 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,807

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mariners Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
internet access
Welcome to Mariners Landing in Edgewater, New Jersey! These garden style rentals have it all - sweeping Hudson River views and an unbeatable location directly across from New York City. Offering a laid back lifestyle, our residences boast modern features including 9+ foot ceilings, spacious open floor plans, balconies or patios, stainless steel appliances, and private garages with storage. You have a choice of one and two bedroom apartment homes in a variety of unique floor plans, many including lofts with soaring ceilings and skylights. Each controlled access building is located among lushly landscaped grounds including a heated swimming pool with direct access to the Hudson River Walk and spectacular NYC views. Mariners Landing is located directly on the Hudson River and is a part of the Gold Coasts premier waterfront community. There are multiple options for convenient access to NYC including commuter buses and the Edgewater Ferry which can get you to the city within minutes.Within walking distance of our community is the Edgewater Marina which houses the NY Waterway Ferry with direct access to NYC. Next to the marina is the Edgewater Community Center and Veterans Field, boasting ample playing fields, tennis and basketball courts and an extensive riverside park area. Edgewater has several shopping centers which feature many diverse restaurants as well as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Acme, Target, HomeGoods, TJMaxx and many more options all within walking distance to the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mariners Landing have any available units?
Mariners Landing has 6 units available starting at $2,357 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Edgewater, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
What amenities does Mariners Landing have?
Some of Mariners Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mariners Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Mariners Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mariners Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Mariners Landing is pet friendly.
Does Mariners Landing offer parking?
Yes, Mariners Landing offers parking.
Does Mariners Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mariners Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mariners Landing have a pool?
Yes, Mariners Landing has a pool.
Does Mariners Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Mariners Landing has accessible units.
Does Mariners Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mariners Landing has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mariners Landing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riello
99 Gorge Road
Edgewater, NJ 07020
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Infinity
340 Old River Rd
Edgewater, NJ 07020
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd
Edgewater, NJ 07020

Similar Pages

Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater 2 Bedrooms
Edgewater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEdgewater Apartments with Gym
Edgewater Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJLinden, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJ
Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity