Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments green community internet access

Welcome to Mariners Landing in Edgewater, New Jersey! These garden style rentals have it all - sweeping Hudson River views and an unbeatable location directly across from New York City. Offering a laid back lifestyle, our residences boast modern features including 9+ foot ceilings, spacious open floor plans, balconies or patios, stainless steel appliances, and private garages with storage. You have a choice of one and two bedroom apartment homes in a variety of unique floor plans, many including lofts with soaring ceilings and skylights. Each controlled access building is located among lushly landscaped grounds including a heated swimming pool with direct access to the Hudson River Walk and spectacular NYC views. Mariners Landing is located directly on the Hudson River and is a part of the Gold Coasts premier waterfront community. There are multiple options for convenient access to NYC including commuter buses and the Edgewater Ferry which can get you to the city within minutes.Within walking distance of our community is the Edgewater Marina which houses the NY Waterway Ferry with direct access to NYC. Next to the marina is the Edgewater Community Center and Veterans Field, boasting ample playing fields, tennis and basketball courts and an extensive riverside park area. Edgewater has several shopping centers which feature many diverse restaurants as well as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Acme, Target, HomeGoods, TJMaxx and many more options all within walking distance to the community.