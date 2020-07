Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool courtyard elevator parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage package receiving

Avalon at Edgewater is located in the heart of the highly desirable Hudson River waterfront in Bergen County. Our conveniently located Edgewater apartments offer furnished and unfurnished studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom apartment homes. The homes feature modern kitchens with quartz or granite countertops, washers and dryers in every apartment, large walk-in closets, and stunning views of New York City and the George Washington Bridge from select homes. The community also features brand new amenities including a 5,000 sq ft fitness center, heated outdoor pool, resident lounge, and WAG Pet Spa and Park.