Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

449 Furnished Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:52am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1203 River Road
1203 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,950
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1203 River Road Apt #19K, Edgewater, NJ 07020 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Theresa Lee, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 944-9000. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
424 West End Ave 1411
424 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,395
1200 sqft
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062 This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Morningside Heights
1 Unit Available
180 Claremont Ave
180 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious and bright 3 BR with a living room or convertible 4 bedroom with no living room conveniently located in Morningside Heights/ West Harlem, steps away from Columbia University and CCNY, right by 125th St subway stop (1 train),

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
240 West 98th Street
240 West 98th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
Welcome home to your beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment at The Sabrina Condominium.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Hamilton Heights
1 Unit Available
660 Riverside Drive
660 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,780
289 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This is a fully furnished studio located on Riverside Drive, between 143rd and 144th Street. The entrance door opens up into the living room that is furnished with two double size sofabeds, two closets, a coffee table and a TV.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
212 West 91st Street
212 West 91st Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1000 sqft
DELUXE FULLY FURNISHED CORNER PENTHOUSE - Sun drenched. Contemporary modern decor with original art, bright and charming, beloved by all who stay here. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Manhattan's upscale Upper West Side.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
321 West 78th Street
321 West 78th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
Your search is over! This rarely available FULLY renovated, sun flooded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property showcases pre-war grandeur while seamlessly incorporating modern conveniences.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
324 West 88th Street
324 West 88th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
Welcome to 324 West 88th street, 1A in the heart of the Upper West Side!Located 1/2 block from Riverside park, this cozy, quiet mostly furnished one bedroom apartment is situated one flight up from street level on the parlor floor in a mid-block

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
176 West 87th Street
176 West 87th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
This top floor, sunny, quiet and mint two bedroom / one bathroom home resides at 176 West 87th St, a highly sought after, full service prewar building just a short walk from Central Park.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
304 West 88th Street
304 West 88th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,200
603 sqft
Coming Soon! This beautifully furnished 1-Bedroom home is located on one of the Upper West side's most picturesque blocks.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
246 West 108th Street
246 West 108th Street, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Upper West Side Fully furnished 4-bedroom/2-bathroom. The apartment has been fully renovated! High Ceilings, beautiful hardwoods floors, exposed bricks walls, stainless steel appliances and a washer/dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst Avenue
40 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Be among the first to live in this 2 bedroom apartment in a new development condominium at 40 Pinehurst Ave, Unit 5D is a two bedroom, one and a half bath, featuring floor to ceiling triple paned windows and a private terrace to take in sweeping

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
2250 Broadway
2250 Broadway, New York, NY
Studio
$2,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live in the most amazing UWS neighborhood! Collect your own Fee! This immaculate and tastefully furnished large alcove studio has it all and is move in ready! Great closets, a cook's kitchen with full sized appliances, a private balcony overlooking

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
201 West 95th Street
201 West 95th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, EVEN INTERNET AND ELECTRICITY! THAT'S A $150 A MONTH SAVINGS! STUDIO HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE BATHROOM! Alcove studio with separate sleeping area near 96th and Broadway! Partially furnished but no formal kitchen or stove.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
204 West 94th Street 4B
204 West 94th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Immediately! Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom located in a charming well kept elevator building with a live in super. Prime Upper West Side location close to transportation, restaurants, supermarkets and shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
915 West End Avenue
915 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,583
**No Fee | Available Furnished or Unfurnished | 2 Month Free | Free Gym Membership****Doorman // Gym // Storage // Pets OK**This 14th-floor residence welcomes you with beautiful finishes and a corner layout with south and east exposures.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
309 West 107th Street
309 West 107th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,400
W 107 & Riverside in Beautiful Brownstone This large fully furnished studio includes utilities and is available for the semester or for short

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7002 BLVD EAST
7002 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
758 sqft
Live in Style and enjoy everything the Galaxy has to offer. This Fully Furnished Condo was renovated approximately 2 years ago with new Hardwood floors, Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances, Back Splash, Granite Countertops etc.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
230 Riverside Drive
230 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in a luxury condominium in the perfect UWS location..230 RSD was built in 1931 and converted to condominium in 2004- you have all the feel of a prewar but brand new.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Morningside Heights
1 Unit Available
549 West 123rd Street
549 West 123rd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Fully furnished, exactly as shown in photos! Sorry, no guarantors allowed. Two-year lease required. Welcome to residence 13H, a bright and beautiful turn-key home with a king-sized bedroom, recent renovations, and six closets throughout.

June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edgewater rents declined slightly over the past month

Edgewater rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edgewater stand at $3,594 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Edgewater's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Edgewater

    As rents have fallen significantly in Edgewater, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Edgewater is less affordable for renters.

    • Edgewater's median two-bedroom rent of $4,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Edgewater.
    • While rents in Edgewater fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Edgewater than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Edgewater is more than four-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

