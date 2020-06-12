780 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,740
1640 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Edgewater
18 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1345 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
660 River Road 3
660 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,758
The Duchess - Property Id: 52774 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
840 River Road 4
840 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,860
3/Bed 3/Bath For Rent - Property Id: 44514 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
30 COLUMBIA TER
30 Columbia Terrace, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great and spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The master bedroom is located in the ground floor along with a master bath. There is plenty of street parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewater
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Harlem
1 Unit Available
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
14 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,155
2100 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
51 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,022
1692 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
390 West End Avenue
390 West End Ave., New York, NY
This impeccable grand residence is the largest renovated home ever offered for sale at the historic, landmarked Apthorp Apartments.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
325 West 93rd 6D
325 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1800 sqft
Massive lofted Luxury 3 bed - Property Id: 118057 SPECTACULAR PRIVATE ROOF DECK!!! LIVE LUXURIOUSLY!! This flawless residence will impress even the most discerning of renters. Finally, a rental unit with high end condo appointments.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
275 Fort Washington Avenue 55
275 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1075 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/ Fort Washington Ave - Property Id: 86297 LISTING ID: BLA - 66352 THE APARTMENT: Large double pane windows allowing plenty of natural sunlight to shine in onto the freshly polished hardwood floors. Pics of similar unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
260 Fort Washington 56
260 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
Outrageous 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath in Washington Heights - Property Id: 86298 THE APARTMENT: Elevator!, Laundry!, Stain Steel Appliances!, Microwave!, Lives In Super!, High Ceilings!,Granite Counter Top!, Hardwood Floor!, Wood Cabinet!, Bright and

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 3
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,515
1700 sqft
The Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118541 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 1203
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
Massive 3/Bedroom - Large Wrap Around Windows. - Property Id: 263072 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 6
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1900 sqft
The Duchess - 3 Bedroom NYC Views - Property Id: 81030 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
247 West 87th street
247 West 87th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Double corner unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Garage, - Property Id: 274115 Bright double corner unit, 4 Spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Large living room with dining area, Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Washer and dryer in

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
247 West 87street
247 W 87th St, New York, NY
Duplex home, W?D, Terrace, 24H DM, Pool, Gym - Property Id: 274114 Massive duplex home with private terrace of 400 sf, Totally renovated 4 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms, Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
575 West End Ave
575 West End Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse home, great layout, 24H DM, W/D, - Property Id: 236826 Penthouse home in luxury building, Massive 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, Dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grand living room with formal dining room, Washer and dryer

June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Edgewater rents declined slightly over the past month

Edgewater rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edgewater stand at $3,594 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Edgewater's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Edgewater

    As rents have fallen significantly in Edgewater, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Edgewater is less affordable for renters.

    • Edgewater's median two-bedroom rent of $4,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Edgewater.
    • While rents in Edgewater fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Edgewater than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Edgewater is more than four-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

