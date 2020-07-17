All apartments in Collingswood
Find more places like 516 RICHEY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collingswood, NJ
/
516 RICHEY AVENUE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 AM

516 RICHEY AVENUE

516 Richey Avenue · (856) 858-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Collingswood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

516 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table. Newer bathroom with a large storage closet and stall shower. New carpeting, and freshly painted bedroom/living room. No need to bring your laundry anywhere the basement has full sized newer washer and dryer, french drain and sump pump, with plenty of storage room for your extras. The property has central air, and freshly painted interior. There is a charming exposed brick wall in the main room and kitchen. High ceilings make it feel roomy. It has a very cute deck off the kitchen and a small fenced in back and side yard. Walking distance to grocery store, corner drug store, restaurants, dentist, hair salon and public transportation. Check out this easy, affordable living space. Absolutely No smokers or Pets, thank you. Tenant pays for their own water usage. National Tenant Network report is a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 RICHEY AVENUE have any available units?
516 RICHEY AVENUE has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 RICHEY AVENUE have?
Some of 516 RICHEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 RICHEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
516 RICHEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 RICHEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 RICHEY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 516 RICHEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 516 RICHEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 516 RICHEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 RICHEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 RICHEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 516 RICHEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 516 RICHEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 516 RICHEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 516 RICHEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 RICHEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 RICHEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 RICHEY AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 516 RICHEY AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108

Similar Pages

Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 Bedrooms
Collingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Collingswood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAVineland, NJHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJ
Ambler, PABryn Mawr, PABlue Bell, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJBlackwood, NJProspect Park, PABellmawr, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity