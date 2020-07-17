516 RICHEY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table. Newer bathroom with a large storage closet and stall shower. New carpeting, and freshly painted bedroom/living room. No need to bring your laundry anywhere the basement has full sized newer washer and dryer, french drain and sump pump, with plenty of storage room for your extras. The property has central air, and freshly painted interior. There is a charming exposed brick wall in the main room and kitchen. High ceilings make it feel roomy. It has a very cute deck off the kitchen and a small fenced in back and side yard. Walking distance to grocery store, corner drug store, restaurants, dentist, hair salon and public transportation. Check out this easy, affordable living space. Absolutely No smokers or Pets, thank you. Tenant pays for their own water usage. National Tenant Network report is a must!