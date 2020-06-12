/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
272 HADDON AVENUE
272 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
This twin house is ready for immediate occupancy. It has been freshly cleaned just prior to listing. All painting throughout and the carpet on the third floor was newly done in 2018.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
716 ATLANTIC AVENUE
716 Atlantic Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3108 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt, with amazing NEW kitchen and bath, nestled in the center of town, across from the Farmer's Market, and just 2 blocks from the Collingswood Patco station.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1482 Ormond Ave
1482 Ormond Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
1482 Ormond Ave Available 06/13/20 3 bedroom end row in Parkside - This house is in a great area and has some great features including: Finished Basement, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, new carpet in livingroom and ceramic tile elsewhere, Half bath on
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
1429 N Chesapeake Road Available 06/14/20 3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1205 GRANT AVENUE
1205 Grant Avenue, Camden County, NJ
Large English Tudor, Large driveway, Large Backyard with Privacy Fence, Extras Include Full size Washer and Dryer in Waterproof basement, Large Refrigerator, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floor in Dining and Living Room, Newly remodeled
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Whitman Park
1 Unit Available
1725 Pershing Street
1725 Pershing Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Whitman Park - Property Id: 65353 3 Bedroom corner property. Completely remolded kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has an open concept. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Full size basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
230 PARKER AVENUE
230 Parker Avenue, Woodlynne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 230 PARKER AVENUE in Woodlynne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
229 OAKLAND AVENUE
229 Oakland Avenue, Audubon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2604 sqft
This newly renovated upstairs apartment complete with new appliances sits on a quiet street in the lovely town of Audubon.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1716 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,481
1494 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
840 MERCER STREET
840 Mercer Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
920 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2229 Tulip St
2229 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Park setting in the heart of Fishtown - Property Id: 299269 Comfortable and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family rowhome directly across from Konrad Square park in Fishtown is available for immediate rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2600 s alder
2600 South Alder Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Newly remodeled corner property in South Philly - Property Id: 53195 This lower moyamensing 3 bedroom house is just one block off of Oregon Ave and minutes from Center City, WW Bridge, I95, Sports Complex, and Passyunk Square Restaurant District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
825 League St
825 League Street, Philadelphia, PA
Great LOCATION BIG Italian Market HOUSE!*See PICS! - Property Id: 289298 Considering the current pandemic, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1114 Crease St
1114 Crease Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Perfect Location, Fully Furnished Home with Backyard and Roof Deck! - Gorgeous fully furnished home is ready for you to claim it! Easy access to I-95, 15 mins by car to Center City. Located on. a tree-lined beautiful block.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitman
1 Unit Available
409 W Porter St
409 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, PA
Newly remodeled 4 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Whitman! Walking distance from Whitman Plaza, ShopRite, Ikea, gym, dry cleaners, and many other amenities to name.
