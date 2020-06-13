161 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 36
1 of 20
1 of 60
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 4
1 of 20
1 of 4
1 of 19
1 of 34
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 18
Collingswood - Water and food everywhere, but not a drop to drink!
Collingswood is home to nearly 14,000 people in Camden County, New Jersey. Not officially recognized as a town or city, Collingswood identifies itself as a borough, which means that it is governed by a Mayor. Originally settled by Quakers in the late 17th century, this picturesque borough is now home to wide range of cultures--which of course means a fantastic array of local cuisines, but no alcohol! Collingswood is also home to many popular historical sites and a well-maintained, classic-style retail area, as well as several theaters and buildings dedicated to the arts. See more
Finding an apartment in Collingswood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.