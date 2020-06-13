Apartment List
/
NJ
/
collingswood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

161 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ

Finding an apartment in Collingswood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - Property Id: 295798 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295798 Property Id 295798 (RLNE5839219)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
256 richey ave 1p
256 Richey Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
256 RICHEY AVE COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 290185 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION WATER INCLUDED BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290185 Property Id 290185 (RLNE5819328)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
265 Haddon Avenue
265 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1245 sqft
Large, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with separate entrance. The front of the apartment is a large Living room that overlooks Haddon Ave with hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 E Bettlewood Ave 1
50 East Bettlewood Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom near Newton Lake - Property Id: 111853 Luxury 1st floor unit. Completely remodeled while keeping the old world charm. 2 Bedrooms. The kitchen will make any chef's day. Don't wait, this one won't last.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Avenue of the Arts South
11 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,674
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,755
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Passyunk Square
3 Units Available
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 09:02pm
$
Washington Square West
2 Units Available
717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
600 sqft
Enjoy distinctive architecture and luxury living within walking distance from Washington Square Park. This community features brick walls, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces and spacious homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 10 at 08:56pm
$
Old City
10 Units Available
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
800 sqft
Spacious Center City East apartments with high ceilings and expansive windows. Boutique hotel-style lobby with fireplace and lounge seating. Fully equipped gym. Near Chinatown with easy access to Market East SEPTA station and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Society Hill
16 Units Available
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:46pm
Washington Square West
2 Units Available
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 415-417 S 10th in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering studio, one, two and three bedroom loft style apartment homes in Philadelphia, PA.
City Guide for Collingswood, NJ

Collingswood - Water and food everywhere, but not a drop to drink!

Collingswood is home to nearly 14,000 people in Camden County, New Jersey. Not officially recognized as a town or city, Collingswood identifies itself as a borough, which means that it is governed by a Mayor. Originally settled by Quakers in the late 17th century, this picturesque borough is now home to wide range of cultures--which of course means a fantastic array of local cuisines, but no alcohol! Collingswood is also home to many popular historical sites and a well-maintained, classic-style retail area, as well as several theaters and buildings dedicated to the arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Collingswood, NJ

Finding an apartment in Collingswood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 BedroomsCollingswood 3 BedroomsCollingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Balcony
Collingswood Apartments with GarageCollingswood Apartments with GymCollingswood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollingswood Apartments with ParkingCollingswood Apartments with Pool
Collingswood Apartments with Washer-DryerCollingswood Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollingswood Furnished ApartmentsCollingswood Pet Friendly PlacesCollingswood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ
Burlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University