Apartment List
/
NJ
/
collingswood
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

246 Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Collingswood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,145
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,674
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,755
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Avenue of the Arts South
11 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1012 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Passyunk Square
3 Units Available
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 10 at 08:56pm
$
Old City
10 Units Available
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
800 sqft
Spacious Center City East apartments with high ceilings and expansive windows. Boutique hotel-style lobby with fireplace and lounge seating. Fully equipped gym. Near Chinatown with easy access to Market East SEPTA station and bus routes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering studio, one, two and three bedroom loft style apartment homes in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Old City
22 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:46pm
Avenue of the Arts South
2 Units Available
Victory Building Apartments
1011 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,455
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features on-site laundry, controlled access and fitness center. Apartments include granite countertops, tile and granite baths, and hardwood flooring. Located close to Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia Museum of Art and Walnut Street shopping.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
Washington Square West
1 Unit Available
Colonial Apartments
1100 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in desirable Washington Square West. Spacious apartments with large windows and modern kitchens in a community close to Thomas Jefferson University and Washington Square Park. Private courtyard and fitness center on the premises.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 08:58pm
Chinatown
1 Unit Available
Metro Club
201 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living with fine kitchens, marble bathrooms and an expansive view of the Philadelphia skyline. This community near Center City, Center City East and Old City comes with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and large decks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Society Hill
5 Units Available
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
900 sqft
320 Walnut Street in Society Hill, Philadelphia features historic charm combined with updated interiors. Close to everything in the city, from shopping to dining to parks.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 9 at 09:13am
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Old City
1 Unit Available
Waterfront II
106 South Front St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1261 sqft
Sandstone and granite trim the original brick facade from the building’s colonial life, dating back to the late 1700’s.
City Guide for Collingswood, NJ

Collingswood - Water and food everywhere, but not a drop to drink!

Collingswood is home to nearly 14,000 people in Camden County, New Jersey. Not officially recognized as a town or city, Collingswood identifies itself as a borough, which means that it is governed by a Mayor. Originally settled by Quakers in the late 17th century, this picturesque borough is now home to wide range of cultures--which of course means a fantastic array of local cuisines, but no alcohol! Collingswood is also home to many popular historical sites and a well-maintained, classic-style retail area, as well as several theaters and buildings dedicated to the arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Collingswood, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Collingswood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 BedroomsCollingswood 3 BedroomsCollingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Balcony
Collingswood Apartments with GarageCollingswood Apartments with GymCollingswood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollingswood Apartments with ParkingCollingswood Apartments with Pool
Collingswood Apartments with Washer-DryerCollingswood Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollingswood Furnished ApartmentsCollingswood Pet Friendly PlacesCollingswood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ
Burlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University