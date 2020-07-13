/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
98 Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ with pool
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Chinatown
Metro Club
201 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living with fine kitchens, marble bathrooms and an expansive view of the Philadelphia skyline. This community near Center City, Center City East and Old City comes with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and large decks.
Queen Village
723 S 2nd St
723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3300 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout.
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.
Society Hill
210 Locust Street
210 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
Beautiful, well-maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on high floor in historic Society Hill area of Philadelphia available for August occupancy.
Society Hill
200 LOMBARD STREET
200 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
692 sqft
This beautifully updated Abbott's Square condo with breath taking skyline views is waiting for you to move in. The condo features an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen. The balcony is the perfect outdoor space to enjoy any time of day.
717 S COLUMBUS BOULEVARD
717 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Refreshed large waterfront studio in the beautiful Dockside condos.This is a spacious studio unit with lots of natural lighting from huge windows and balcony. Extraordinary north views of the city, water and bridge.
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
Old City
104 ARCH STREET
104 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2776 sqft
Available mid July! This gorgeous, 3 bedroom home is nestled in the historic, Old City, neighborhood of Philadelphia.
328 PLAYA DEL SOL
328 Playa Del Sol, Ellisburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
506 sqft
Looking for a ready to move in cozy home? This is it! Secured building. Great view. Tennis court. Inground Pool. Close to major highways: #38, #70, #73 #130, and only minutes from Philadelphia.
Society Hill
130 SPRUCE STREET
130 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.
Society Hill
220 LOCUST STREET
220 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1131 sqft
I.M. Pei designed Society Hill Towers two bedroom one bath residence located in historic Society Hill.
Old City
401 RACE STREET
401 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,764
946 sqft
(3-MONTHS FREE RENT for move-ins BEFORE June 30th on 15-18 month lease terms. Ask in-house leasing agent for details). The View at Old City unveils an exceptional portrait of urban living.
Penn's Landing
3 N COLUMBUS BOULEVARD
3 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom unit on the river! The shaded glass wall can change the room from wide open to private in seconds. There is tons of storage space and a private balcony off of the living room.
