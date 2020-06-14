/
1 bedroom apartments
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - Property Id: 295798 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295798 Property Id 295798 (RLNE5839219)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
256 richey ave 1p
256 Richey Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
256 RICHEY AVE COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 290185 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION WATER INCLUDED BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290185 Property Id 290185 (RLNE5819328)
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5448 ROYAL AVENUE
5448 Royal Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$990
2024 sqft
This is a must see second floor apartment located in a quaint and quiet area on the borderline of Cherry Hill. This fully renovated property also offers a open floor plan with plenty of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
850 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Avenue of the Arts South
11 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
750 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Passyunk Square
3 Units Available
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
614 sqft
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
Last updated June 10 at 09:02pm
Washington Square West
2 Units Available
717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
Enjoy distinctive architecture and luxury living within walking distance from Washington Square Park. This community features brick walls, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces and spacious homes.
Last updated June 10 at 08:56pm
Old City
10 Units Available
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
685 sqft
Spacious Center City East apartments with high ceilings and expansive windows. Boutique hotel-style lobby with fireplace and lounge seating. Fully equipped gym. Near Chinatown with easy access to Market East SEPTA station and bus routes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Society Hill
16 Units Available
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
718 sqft
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
615 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated June 13 at 03:46pm
Washington Square West
2 Units Available
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 415-417 S 10th in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1300 sqft
Offering studio, one, two and three bedroom loft style apartment homes in Philadelphia, PA.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
Old City
22 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
606 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
