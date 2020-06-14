/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM
87 Furnished Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
723 Washington Ave
723 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
5 Bed / 2.5 Bath Furnished Bella Vista Home - Property Id: 268843 Located in the sought-after Bella Vista neighborhood (center/south Philly) just a block away from the famous Italian Market. Close to Broad St, South St and Penn's Landing.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2229 Tulip St
2229 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Park setting in the heart of Fishtown - Property Id: 299269 Comfortable and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family rowhome directly across from Konrad Square park in Fishtown is available for immediate rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Square West
1 Unit Available
1022 Pine St Unit 2R
1022 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,150
Light filled Studio efficiency along beautiful Pine St. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour. Secure access building with pinpad entry, perfect for amazon deliveries. Well maintained building, previously airbnb's.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
1114 Crease St
1114 Crease Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Perfect Location, Fully Furnished Home with Backyard and Roof Deck! - Gorgeous fully furnished home is ready for you to claim it! Easy access to I-95, 15 mins by car to Center City. Located on. a tree-lined beautiful block.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Chinatown
1 Unit Available
116 N 9th St
116 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
994 sqft
Furnished unit situated in Center City East, 116 N 9th Street within walking distance of everything you need.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2534 E DAUPHIN STREET
2534 East Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1184 sqft
Right in the heart of Fishtown on quaint Dauphin St., this updated and impeccably maintained home is the epitome of charm! Walk to everything the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood has to offer. Convenient to transportation and major roadways.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Old City
1 Unit Available
4 S STRAWBERRY STREET
4 South Strawberry Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1699 sqft
Completely renovated sparkling and beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Old City.. Walk down this quiet Old City side street to find yourself in this bright, exposed brick unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
1136 BAINBRIDGE
1136 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1270 sqft
Bella Vista townhome available for immediate occupancy! Rare opportunity to rent this 1270 sqft move-in ready 3 bed 2 bath townhome that is walking distance to everything! Numerous upgrades were selected during renovations such as the Gourmet
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Kensington
1 Unit Available
2139 E HAGERT STREET
2139 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Attention to detail and design was paramount in this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with high-end finishes available for immediate lease.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
728 SAINT ALBANS STREET
728 Saint Albans Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
717 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bed/1 bath home that includes all utilities (except cable/internet) and a monthly cleaning service!! This is a charming, lovingly maintained home on a quiet block in the heart of Bella Vista.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
2609 MEMPHIS STREET
2609 Memphis Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
Delightful rowhouse in Fishtown! This 3bd/1.5ba home is entirely refinished with custom updates. Step through the front door to the open concept living/dining space with hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Washington Square West
1 Unit Available
329 S 12TH STREET
329 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
806 sqft
Fully furnished and ready for you to move in. Welcome home to this beautiful property. It is located in Center City, Philadelphia. Center City is the dominant business area in Philadelphia. The city has grown into the top densely populated area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
636 CHRISTIAN STREET
636 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1650 sqft
UNIT A! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom bi-level new apartment in Bella Vista! This spacious apartment has wood flooring throughout. The designer kitchen has glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and white and gray cabinetry.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Old Kensington
1 Unit Available
1216 N FRONT STREET
1216 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
This brand new building in the heart of booming and trendy Fishtown is ready for you! Tenants will enjoy three incredible bedrooms with hardwood floors, large windows bringing in lots of natural light, and incredible views of Center City.
1 of 29
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Old City
1 Unit Available
136 N 3RD STREET
136 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
800 sqft
Welcome to 136 N 3rd Street - Unit # 2 - This 750 sq foot unit is located in the heart of Old City was completely renovated to its core in 2010-11.
Results within 10 miles of Collingswood
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Packer Park
6 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Logan Square
86 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
63 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Similar Pages
Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 BedroomsCollingswood 3 BedroomsCollingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Balcony
Collingswood Apartments with GarageCollingswood Apartments with GymCollingswood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollingswood Apartments with ParkingCollingswood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ