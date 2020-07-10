/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
200 Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
705 COLLINGS AVENUE
705 Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
Ask
Now showing Friday 4pm-7pm and Saturday 10am-1pm. This spacious 2 bdrm/1 bath first floor unit has it's own laundry and storage in the basement. Backyard is shared with the other tenants and contains a picnic table for your use.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
516 RICHEY AVENUE
516 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
201 ARDMORE AVENUE
201 Ardmore Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
650 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath unit on the first floor of a duplex in Haddon Township - walking distance to Westmont PATCO and Haddon Ave. Large living room with plenty of sunlight, nice sized kitchen and bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
58 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Old City
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
Queen Village
Bainbridge Lofts
715 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE BETTER Offering studios, one, two and three bedroom loft-style apartments in Philadelphia, PA. Fill out our online application or contact us for more information and current availability.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 8 at 02:10pm
29 Units Available
Penn's Landing
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 03:49pm
3 Units Available
Old City
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
670 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace and patio. Other amenities include a clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. In the heart of what was the nation's first capital. Easy access to bars, lounges, nightlife and shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 03:40pm
3 Units Available
Old City
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Community amenities include elevator, secured entry, and 24-hour maintenance. Close to National Museum of American Jewish History, National Constitution Center, and Independence Hall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 03:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 7 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Old City
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
700 sqft
Spacious Center City East apartments with high ceilings and expansive windows. Boutique hotel-style lobby with fireplace and lounge seating. Fully equipped gym. Near Chinatown with easy access to Market East SEPTA station and bus routes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 7 at 01:47pm
3 Units Available
Washington Square West
717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
600 sqft
Enjoy distinctive architecture and luxury living within walking distance from Washington Square Park. This community features brick walls, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces and spacious homes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Society Hill
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Similar Pages
Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 BedroomsCollingswood 3 BedroomsCollingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Balcony
Collingswood Apartments with GarageCollingswood Apartments with GymCollingswood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollingswood Apartments with ParkingCollingswood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ