Creswood
Creswood

301 Champion Ave · (856) 281-3174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Champion Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08107

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
online portal
Nestled in historic Collingswood, New Jersey, Creswood Apartments is a place you would be proud to call home. Great location just off Rt 130 South, and minutes from the Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman bridges, and the Patco High-Speed line. Creswood offers affordable prices and spacious apartments, with modern kitchens, extra-large closets and a fenced in court yard.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50.00 for 1 person; $75.00 for 2 people
Deposit: Month and half rent
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: No dogs
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creswood have any available units?
Creswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collingswood, NJ.
What amenities does Creswood have?
Some of Creswood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creswood currently offering any rent specials?
Creswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creswood pet-friendly?
Yes, Creswood is pet friendly.
Does Creswood offer parking?
Yes, Creswood offers parking.
Does Creswood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creswood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creswood have a pool?
No, Creswood does not have a pool.
Does Creswood have accessible units?
No, Creswood does not have accessible units.
Does Creswood have units with dishwashers?
No, Creswood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Creswood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Creswood has units with air conditioning.
