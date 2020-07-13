Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry courtyard online portal

Nestled in historic Collingswood, New Jersey, Creswood Apartments is a place you would be proud to call home. Great location just off Rt 130 South, and minutes from the Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman bridges, and the Patco High-Speed line. Creswood offers affordable prices and spacious apartments, with modern kitchens, extra-large closets and a fenced in court yard.