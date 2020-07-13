All apartments in Collingswood
Find more places like The Collings at the Lumberyard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collingswood, NJ
/
The Collings at the Lumberyard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

The Collings at the Lumberyard

595 N Atlantic Ave · (856) 556-3374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Collingswood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0313 · Avail. Sep 25

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Collings at the Lumberyard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire. The Collings offers a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom designs, both flats and townhouses rentals, some with private entrances. The rentals feature modern kitchens with premium appliances, hardwood flooring, plush carpets, ample closet space, master baths with double vanities, large windows, full size washers and dryers, high ceilings and private balconies. The community offers an outdoor courtyard lounge with grills and a fire pit, a fitness center, lounge with wifi, TVs and full kitchen, storage units and garaged parking. Additionally the community is pet friendly and has onsite management and maintenance. Located along Haddon Avenue, The Collings at The Lumberyard is surrounded by an eclectic variety of shops, as well as the borough's highly acclaimed "Restaurant Row

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: No Restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Collings at the Lumberyard have any available units?
The Collings at the Lumberyard has 3 units available starting at $2,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Collings at the Lumberyard have?
Some of The Collings at the Lumberyard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Collings at the Lumberyard currently offering any rent specials?
The Collings at the Lumberyard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Collings at the Lumberyard pet-friendly?
Yes, The Collings at the Lumberyard is pet friendly.
Does The Collings at the Lumberyard offer parking?
Yes, The Collings at the Lumberyard offers parking.
Does The Collings at the Lumberyard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Collings at the Lumberyard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Collings at the Lumberyard have a pool?
No, The Collings at the Lumberyard does not have a pool.
Does The Collings at the Lumberyard have accessible units?
Yes, The Collings at the Lumberyard has accessible units.
Does The Collings at the Lumberyard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Collings at the Lumberyard has units with dishwashers.
Does The Collings at the Lumberyard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Collings at the Lumberyard has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Collings at the Lumberyard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108

Similar Pages

Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 Bedrooms
Collingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Collingswood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ
Burlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity