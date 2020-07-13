Amenities
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire. The Collings offers a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom designs, both flats and townhouses rentals, some with private entrances. The rentals feature modern kitchens with premium appliances, hardwood flooring, plush carpets, ample closet space, master baths with double vanities, large windows, full size washers and dryers, high ceilings and private balconies. The community offers an outdoor courtyard lounge with grills and a fire pit, a fitness center, lounge with wifi, TVs and full kitchen, storage units and garaged parking. Additionally the community is pet friendly and has onsite management and maintenance. Located along Haddon Avenue, The Collings at The Lumberyard is surrounded by an eclectic variety of shops, as well as the borough's highly acclaimed "Restaurant Row