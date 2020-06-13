132 Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ with balcony
Collingswood is home to nearly 14,000 people in Camden County, New Jersey. Not officially recognized as a town or city, Collingswood identifies itself as a borough, which means that it is governed by a Mayor. Originally settled by Quakers in the late 17th century, this picturesque borough is now home to wide range of cultures--which of course means a fantastic array of local cuisines, but no alcohol! Collingswood is also home to many popular historical sites and a well-maintained, classic-style retail area, as well as several theaters and buildings dedicated to the arts. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Collingswood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.