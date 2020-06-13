Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
705 PARK AVENUE
705 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2684 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
272 HADDON AVENUE
272 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1504 sqft
This twin house is ready for immediate occupancy. It has been freshly cleaned just prior to listing. All painting throughout and the carpet on the third floor was newly done in 2018.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
716 ATLANTIC AVENUE
716 Atlantic Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3108 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt, with amazing NEW kitchen and bath, nestled in the center of town, across from the Farmer's Market, and just 2 blocks from the Collingswood Patco station.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
505 WHITE HORSE PIKE
505 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1776 sqft
Move right in and enjoy one floor living in this spacious , freshly painted 1700 + sq ft home.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,145
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.

1 of 30

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
242 CEDAR AVENUE
242 Cedar Ave, Woodlynne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1088 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT! This is a one of a kind find, New York City style and flare, no expense spared! Over 120,000.00 just in improvements!!! On entrance this it is a complete stunner with breathtaking beauty.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,702
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,674
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 10 at 05:07pm
Washington Square West
2 Units Available
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 415-417 S 10th in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
Old City
22 Units Available
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 10 at 08:51pm
Washington Square West
1 Unit Available
Colonial Apartments
1100 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in desirable Washington Square West. Spacious apartments with large windows and modern kitchens in a community close to Thomas Jefferson University and Washington Square Park. Private courtyard and fitness center on the premises.
City Guide for Collingswood, NJ

Collingswood - Water and food everywhere, but not a drop to drink!

Collingswood is home to nearly 14,000 people in Camden County, New Jersey. Not officially recognized as a town or city, Collingswood identifies itself as a borough, which means that it is governed by a Mayor. Originally settled by Quakers in the late 17th century, this picturesque borough is now home to wide range of cultures--which of course means a fantastic array of local cuisines, but no alcohol! Collingswood is also home to many popular historical sites and a well-maintained, classic-style retail area, as well as several theaters and buildings dedicated to the arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Collingswood, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Collingswood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

