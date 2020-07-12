Apartment List
124 Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collingswood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
201 ARDMORE AVENUE
201 Ardmore Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
650 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath unit on the first floor of a duplex in Haddon Township - walking distance to Westmont PATCO and Haddon Ave. Large living room with plenty of sunlight, nice sized kitchen and bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
57 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,551
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
42 West
42 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,105
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to 42 West Apartments, a charming apartment community located in historic Merchantville, NJ.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Old City
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
2 Units Available
Queen Village
Bainbridge Lofts
715 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE BETTER Offering studios, one, two and three bedroom loft-style apartments in Philadelphia, PA. Fill out our online application or contact us for more information and current availability.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Passyunk Square
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,794
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:10pm
29 Units Available
Penn's Landing
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 7 at 05:07pm
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Old City
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Community amenities include elevator, secured entry, and 24-hour maintenance. Close to National Museum of American Jewish History, National Constitution Center, and Independence Hall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 03:39pm
30 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 7 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Old City
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
700 sqft
Spacious Center City East apartments with high ceilings and expansive windows. Boutique hotel-style lobby with fireplace and lounge seating. Fully equipped gym. Near Chinatown with easy access to Market East SEPTA station and bus routes.
City Guide for Collingswood, NJ

Collingswood - Water and food everywhere, but not a drop to drink!

Collingswood is home to nearly 14,000 people in Camden County, New Jersey. Not officially recognized as a town or city, Collingswood identifies itself as a borough, which means that it is governed by a Mayor. Originally settled by Quakers in the late 17th century, this picturesque borough is now home to wide range of cultures--which of course means a fantastic array of local cuisines, but no alcohol! Collingswood is also home to many popular historical sites and a well-maintained, classic-style retail area, as well as several theaters and buildings dedicated to the arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Collingswood, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collingswood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

