/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
144 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1130 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2Z
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
RENOVATED 2 BR APT FOR RENT COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 286543 --NO BROKER FEE-- --BRAND NEW RENOVATED-- --UPGRADED-- --WATER INCLUDED-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --SS
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
265 Haddon Avenue
265 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1245 sqft
Large, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with separate entrance. The front of the apartment is a large Living room that overlooks Haddon Ave with hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
401 CHAMPION AVENUE
401 Champion Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This fully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, light and bright living room, and kitchen! Washer and dryer are located in the basement where you also have additional storage! Close
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
705 PARK AVENUE
705 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2684 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
505 WHITE HORSE PIKE
505 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1776 sqft
Move right in and enjoy one floor living in this spacious , freshly painted 1700 + sq ft home.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 E Bettlewood Ave 1
50 East Bettlewood Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom near Newton Lake - Property Id: 111853 Luxury 1st floor unit. Completely remodeled while keeping the old world charm. 2 Bedrooms. The kitchen will make any chef's day. Don't wait, this one won't last.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD
2956 West Octagon Road, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City.
1 of 30
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
242 CEDAR AVENUE
242 Cedar Ave, Woodlynne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1088 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT! This is a one of a kind find, New York City style and flare, no expense spared! Over 120,000.00 just in improvements!!! On entrance this it is a complete stunner with breathtaking beauty.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
Fishtown
69 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 10 at 08:56pm
$
Old City
10 Units Available
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
800 sqft
Spacious Center City East apartments with high ceilings and expansive windows. Boutique hotel-style lobby with fireplace and lounge seating. Fully equipped gym. Near Chinatown with easy access to Market East SEPTA station and bus routes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Avenue of the Arts South
10 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 10 at 09:05pm
$
Washington Square West
1 Unit Available
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
550 sqft
Pet-friendly, with hardwood floors and a roof deck lounge. Some units feature a fireplace or have a spiral staircase, bi-level floor plan. On Philadelphia's walkable Antique Row, amid shops and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 BedroomsCollingswood 3 BedroomsCollingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Balcony
Collingswood Apartments with GarageCollingswood Apartments with GymCollingswood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollingswood Apartments with ParkingCollingswood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ