Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 PM

194 Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Collingswood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - Property Id: 295798 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295798 Property Id 295798 (RLNE5839219)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2Z
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
RENOVATED 2 BR APT FOR RENT COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 286543 --NO BROKER FEE-- --BRAND NEW RENOVATED-- --UPGRADED-- --WATER INCLUDED-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --SS

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
265 Haddon Avenue
265 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1245 sqft
Large, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with separate entrance. The front of the apartment is a large Living room that overlooks Haddon Ave with hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
705 PARK AVENUE
705 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2684 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
272 HADDON AVENUE
272 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1504 sqft
This twin house is ready for immediate occupancy. It has been freshly cleaned just prior to listing. All painting throughout and the carpet on the third floor was newly done in 2018.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
716 ATLANTIC AVENUE
716 Atlantic Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3108 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt, with amazing NEW kitchen and bath, nestled in the center of town, across from the Farmer's Market, and just 2 blocks from the Collingswood Patco station.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,145
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1482 Ormond Ave
1482 Ormond Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
3 bedroom end row in Parkside - This house is in a great area and has some great features including: Finished Basement, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, new carpet in livingroom and ceramic tile elsewhere, Half bath on first floor, central air, off

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package. The hardwood floors downstairs have been freshly refinished and are beautiful.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
50 E Bettlewood Ave 1
50 East Bettlewood Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom near Newton Lake - Property Id: 111853 Luxury 1st floor unit. Completely remodeled while keeping the old world charm. 2 Bedrooms. The kitchen will make any chef's day. Don't wait, this one won't last.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
132 HADDON AVENUE
132 Haddon Avenue, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$845
752 sqft
Fantastic studio apartment above Haddon Ave store. Tin ceilings from the 1920's and hardwood flooring. Small but in very good condition. Terrific kitchen with granite counters, undermount sink, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel gas stove.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1205 GRANT AVENUE
1205 Grant Avenue, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1559 sqft
Large English Tudor, Large driveway, Large Backyard with Privacy Fence, Extras Include Full size Washer and Dryer in Waterproof basement, Large Refrigerator, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floor in Dining and Living Room, Newly remodeled

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Whitman Park
1 Unit Available
1725 Pershing Street
1725 Pershing Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Whitman Park - Property Id: 65353 3 Bedroom corner property. Completely remolded kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has an open concept. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Full size basement.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
City Guide for Collingswood, NJ

Collingswood - Water and food everywhere, but not a drop to drink!

Collingswood is home to nearly 14,000 people in Camden County, New Jersey. Not officially recognized as a town or city, Collingswood identifies itself as a borough, which means that it is governed by a Mayor. Originally settled by Quakers in the late 17th century, this picturesque borough is now home to wide range of cultures--which of course means a fantastic array of local cuisines, but no alcohol! Collingswood is also home to many popular historical sites and a well-maintained, classic-style retail area, as well as several theaters and buildings dedicated to the arts. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Collingswood, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Collingswood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

