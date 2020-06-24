All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2001 Beckwith Ln

2001 Beckwith Lane · (704) 556-7878
Location

2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 Beckwith Ln · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2526 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173 - Waxhaw/ Harrison Park Spacious 3 bed / 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for everyone. 1-car garage with electric opener. Neutral colored paint & carpet throughout, a large living room, and large den/family room with a ceiling fan. The open dining area features chandler lighting & vinyl flooring, adjoined to the kitchen, equipped with oak cabinets, a large island and all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and range/oven). Upstairs master bedroom has a trey ceiling and a private bath featuring a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Huge Loft/Bonus Room for multiple uses. Approximately 2526 sq ft Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking

Directions: Take Hwy 16/Providence Rd towards Waxhaw about 8 miles, to (R) onto Waxhaw Parkway, to (L) onto Harrison Park, to (R) onto Beckwith Ln.

(RLNE2095727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Beckwith Ln have any available units?
2001 Beckwith Ln has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2001 Beckwith Ln have?
Some of 2001 Beckwith Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Beckwith Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Beckwith Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Beckwith Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Beckwith Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Beckwith Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Beckwith Ln offers parking.
Does 2001 Beckwith Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Beckwith Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Beckwith Ln have a pool?
No, 2001 Beckwith Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Beckwith Ln have accessible units?
No, 2001 Beckwith Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Beckwith Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Beckwith Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Beckwith Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Beckwith Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
