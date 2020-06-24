2001 Beckwith Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173 - Waxhaw/ Harrison Park Spacious 3 bed / 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for everyone. 1-car garage with electric opener. Neutral colored paint & carpet throughout, a large living room, and large den/family room with a ceiling fan. The open dining area features chandler lighting & vinyl flooring, adjoined to the kitchen, equipped with oak cabinets, a large island and all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and range/oven). Upstairs master bedroom has a trey ceiling and a private bath featuring a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Huge Loft/Bonus Room for multiple uses. Approximately 2526 sq ft Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking



Directions: Take Hwy 16/Providence Rd towards Waxhaw about 8 miles, to (R) onto Waxhaw Parkway, to (L) onto Harrison Park, to (R) onto Beckwith Ln.



(RLNE2095727)