2001 Beckwith Ln

Amenities
2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173 - Waxhaw/ Harrison Park Spacious 3 bed / 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for everyone. 1-car garage with electric opener. Neutral colored paint & carpet throughout, a large living room, and large den/family room with a ceiling fan. The open dining area features chandler lighting & vinyl flooring, adjoined to the kitchen, equipped with oak cabinets, a large island and all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and range/oven). Upstairs master bedroom has a trey ceiling and a private bath featuring a garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Huge Loft/Bonus Room for multiple uses. Approximately 2526 sq ft Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking
Directions: Take Hwy 16/Providence Rd towards Waxhaw about 8 miles, to (R) onto Waxhaw Parkway, to (L) onto Harrison Park, to (R) onto Beckwith Ln.
(RLNE2095727)