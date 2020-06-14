Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:45 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC with garage

Waxhaw apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1716 Great Road
1716 Great Rd, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2767 sqft
Located in desirable Lawson subdivision offering incredible amenities and assigned to award-winning schools! Beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and 2429 s.f. of living space. Most of main level has gorgeous dark wood flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4001 Garfield Court
4001 Garfield Court, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2671 sqft
Great 2 story home located on a cul de sac lot with a covered front porch and fenced yard, close to downtown Waxhaw.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2002 Fallondale Road
2002 Fallondale Road, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,275
2867 sqft
Gorgeous home in amenity filled MillBridge! This amazing community features a community house with planned activities, a huge pool pavilion (with lazy river), pocket parks, walking trails and so much more all seconds to downtown Waxhaw.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8304 Fairgreen Avenue
8304 Fairgreen Avenue, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4040 sqft
Executive style 5 bed 3.5 bath home in Barrington! Zoned to Marvin Schools! Available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with beautiful hand carved wood floors 2 story foyer with dedicated office & formal living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3024 Sewee Lane
3024 Sewee Lane, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,155
3387 sqft
The HOME within a HOME. Unique home with separate living quarters.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1006 Kensley Drive
1006 Kensley Dr, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2511 sqft
Located in Millbridge subdivision, one of Union County's most popular neighborhoods. Fantastic open floor plan features beautiful, dark hardwoods throughout the entire downstairs. Formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7055 Hamilton Mill Drive
7055 Hamilton Mill Drive, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2656 sqft
One year old Craftsman style home in desirable Millbridge, North Carolina Community of the Year 2019! Main Floor Study/Office w/French Doors and Custom Built-ins, Dining Room, Breakfast Area and Family Room w/ gas fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with
Results within 1 mile of Waxhaw

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6106 Greengate Lane
6106 Greengate Lane, Wesley Chapel, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2700 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME! in Stonegate.
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8602 Crestview Drive
8602 Crestview Road, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2738 sqft
Your own Private Getaway on 7 acres! Privacy and Seclusion in a few minute drive. Magnificent 3,000+ sf home w gas range, hardwoods down, x-large mud room and 4 bedrooms! Large bonus room includes ping pong, air hockey, and foosball tables.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln
10007 Elizabeth Crest Lane, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3018 sqft
Stunning Executive Ballantyne rental home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10019 Garrison Watch Avenue
10019 Garrison Watch Ave, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
602 Cavendish Lane
602 Cavendish Lane, Union County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4500 sqft
Spacious 4100+ Sq ft estate home with 3 car garage in the very popular Wesley Oaks Community. 1 full bedroom/bathroom downstairs. gourmet kitchen with huger island and breakfast area. Formal living and dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1827 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome! Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
9124 Redmond Trace Road
9124 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1836 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631688 A charming rental home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217
9217 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217 Available 07/01/20 9217 Mcalwaine Preserve...Blakeney Preserve...Avail for July - 3 bed 2.5 bath town home located in Blakeney Preserve. 2 car garage unit. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
9016 Fairbridge Road
9016 Fairbridge Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1876 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,876 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1830 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Popular Blakeney Preserve Move-In Ready - Fabulous Upscale Townhome with Fenced-In Patio, 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Providence Country Club
1 Unit Available
6616 Lyndonville Dr
6616 Lyndonville Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2374 sqft
6616 Lyndonville Dr Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is approximately 2375 square feet and has gas heat and central air.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4474 Huntington Drive
4474 Huntingdon Drive, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2250 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice 2 Story Home Cul de sac located in the Belair @ Carolina Lakes Development in Indian Land, Very close to lots of shopping, restaurants! 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
720 Ridgelake Drive
720 Ridgelake Drive, Weddington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
4678 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom Full Brick Home in Weddington! Open floorplan and spacious living areas make this house great for entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
8409 Rising Sun Lane
8409 Rising Sun Lane, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3944 sqft
Now available is this great, 4 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

