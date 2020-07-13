Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waxhaw apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3100 Collaroy Drive
3100 Collaroy Road, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3200 sqft
3100 Collaroy Drive Available 08/26/20 Immaculate 4/3 Home in Cureton! - NO PETS-Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus bonus room home in the neighborhood of Cureton. Home has beautiful entry w/ hardwoods throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Beckwith Ln
2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2526 sqft
2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173 - Waxhaw/ Harrison Park Spacious 3 bed / 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for everyone. 1-car garage with electric opener.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2109 Majestic Poplar Drive
2109 Majestic Poplar Drive, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2204 sqft
2109 Majestic Poplar Drive Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Ranch minutes from downtown Waxhaw! - Must see this perfectly maintained home in Waxhaw! This beauty has 4 bedrooms,3 baths, great room with fireplace, sunroom, beautifully landscaped fenced

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
8006 Kew Gardens Court
8006 Kew Gardens Court, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2253 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom (or 3 bedroom with bonus), 2 1/2 bath 2253 SF Home in Waxhaw in Cuthbertson schools. Flat fenced yard. Newer Carpet and Flooring. Main level all hardwood laminate flooring. Brand new SS Appliances. 2 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2421 Logan Field Drive
2421 Logan Field Drive, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2403 sqft
Beautiful pond front executive home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage. Extraordinary light comes thru the huge windows in this open and airy property.
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Providence Country Club
12228 Landen Drive
12228 Landen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
3 bed 2 bath ranch home located in Southpoint Landen community. Close to all major highways and shopping. Freshly painted, completely updated throughout. Wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen area and separate dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
9115 Ardrey Woods Drive
9115 Ardrey Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
3035 sqft
Tenant-occ, apps encouraged, no showings before 8/29. Stunning Ballantyne Home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with fenced yard and 2 car garage right at 3000 sq ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
1022 Brooksland Place
1022 Brooksland Pl, Wesley Chapel, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2100 sqft
GREENBRIER - 3 bed/2.5 bath - 2100sqft - Available 7/18/20 - This beautiful 1 year old home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms a loft and a large bonus room, 2 car garage. Community pool.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
9124 Redmond Trace Road
9124 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1836 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631688 A charming rental home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
4014 Thorndale Road
4014 Thorndale Rd, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3374 sqft
4-CAR GARAGE (2-car attached & 2-car detached!) This ~3500 s.f. home has 4 BRs + 2 bonus rooms (one bonus is above the detached 2-car garage and is heated/cooled) and 3.5 baths.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
9737 Woodend Court
9737 Woodend Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Single Family Home in Blakeney - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in South Charlotte just off Ardrey Kell Road. The home is single story with an upstairs bonus room over the garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Providence Country Club
12125 Humboldt Drive
12125 Humboldt Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2396 sqft
Reavencrest - Fantastic home with private back yard and plenty of space to spread out. All appliances and great storage. (RLNE5849077)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217
9217 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
9217 Mcalwaine Preserve...Blakeney Preserve...Avail for July - 3 bed 2.5 bath town home located in Blakeney Preserve. 2 car garage unit. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops. Half bath down. 3 bed with 2 bath upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
12749 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
12749 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1911 sqft
Desirable Blakeney Area Townhome. Entry level host rear load over sized 1 car garage with tons of storage space off ally way. Peaceful den for a private office or sitting room & Powder room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
626 Marvin Road
626 Marvin Road, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3BR 2BA on 3 Acres, No Pets, No smoking/vaping & Good Credit Only. Range with glass cook top, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Logs in Fireplace, Ceiling Fans in master, one bedroom & living Room, Open Floor Plan.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1827 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome! Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
8934 Kirkley View Court
8934 Krikley View Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit town home with an attached 2 Car Garage is in the heart of Blakeney! Spacious, comfortable and convenient.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
52419 Winchester Street
52419 Winchester Street, Lancaster County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1590 sqft
Wanting to live life to the upmost, consider Sun City at Carolina Lakes. Rent a home for a year, before making the decision. Wonderful Open Floor Plan. Split Bedroom floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2449 Chatham Drive
2449 Chatham Drive, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3024 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with a bonus room is located in the very desirable Chastain Village neighborhood of Indian Land, SC.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
9180 Redmond Trace Road
9180 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1836 sqft
2 car garage, end unit in Blakeney Preserve! - End unit, 2 car garage , gas log fireplace, community pool - spacious home with three large bedrooms. Hardwood floors in entry, living room, dining room and kitchen. Neutral carpet upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Providence Country Club
12011 Landen Drive
12011 Landen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1879 sqft
Tenant occupied, applications encouraged, no showings before 8/22. Ballantyne home for rent! Recent paint and carpet, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home w/ 1 car garage, fenced backyard, and large screened porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waxhaw, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waxhaw apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

