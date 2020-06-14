44 Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1024 Pebble Brook Circle
1024 Pebble Brook Circle, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2850 sqft
Gorgeous home for rent in the sought after Millbridge community in Waxhaw. Built in 2018, almost brand new and updated finishes. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms over 2800+ square feet. Updated pictures coming soon.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1006 Kensley Drive
1006 Kensley Dr, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2511 sqft
Located in Millbridge subdivision, one of Union County's most popular neighborhoods. Fantastic open floor plan features beautiful, dark hardwoods throughout the entire downstairs. Formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7055 Hamilton Mill Drive
7055 Hamilton Mill Drive, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2656 sqft
One year old Craftsman style home in desirable Millbridge, North Carolina Community of the Year 2019! Main Floor Study/Office w/French Doors and Custom Built-ins, Dining Room, Breakfast Area and Family Room w/ gas fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Results within 10 miles of Waxhaw
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Provincetowne
29 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Olde Providence South
16 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1167 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
Pinery West
59 Units Available
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1339 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Touchstone Village
24 Units Available
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Providence Country Club
43 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Ballantyne West
52 Units Available
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1471 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Touchstone Village
10 Units Available
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1163 sqft
Well-appointed apartment complex situated in a wooded residential area close to Stonecrest Shopping Center. Open-concept floor plans with plank floors, walk-in closets and large patios or decks. Community provides access to the Greenway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whiteoak
45 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Provincetowne
25 Units Available
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,080
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, yoga studio and billiards table. Within a short distance of I-485 for convenient transportation. Near Ballantyne Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Seven Eagles
15 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1200 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oxford Hunt
24 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Waxhaw, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Waxhaw renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

