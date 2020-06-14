Apartment List
NC
waxhaw
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 AM

101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC

Finding an apartment in Waxhaw that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1716 Great Road
1716 Great Rd, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2767 sqft
Located in desirable Lawson subdivision offering incredible amenities and assigned to award-winning schools! Beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and 2429 s.f. of living space. Most of main level has gorgeous dark wood flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
4001 Garfield Court
4001 Garfield Court, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2671 sqft
Great 2 story home located on a cul de sac lot with a covered front porch and fenced yard, close to downtown Waxhaw.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1109 Wainscott Drive
1109 Wainscott Drive, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3243 sqft
Spacious home in the desirable Waxhaw subdivision of Lawson. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will not last long! It has beautiful finishes throughout with wood flooring on the main, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10019 Garrison Watch Avenue
10019 Garrison Watch Ave, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
602 Cavendish Lane
602 Cavendish Lane, Union County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4500 sqft
Spacious 4100+ Sq ft estate home with 3 car garage in the very popular Wesley Oaks Community. 1 full bedroom/bathroom downstairs. gourmet kitchen with huger island and breakfast area. Formal living and dining room.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
9124 Redmond Trace Road
9124 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1836 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631688 A charming rental home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9309 Shrewsbury Drive
9309 Shrewsbury Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2837 sqft
9309 Shrewsbury Drive Available 07/01/20 Awesome pet-friendly South Charlotte home on cul-de-sac for lease! - Pet-friendly! Impeccably-clean and well-maintained home with a spacious and open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217
9217 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
McAlwaine Preserve Ave 9217 Available 07/01/20 9217 Mcalwaine Preserve...Blakeney Preserve...Avail for July - 3 bed 2.5 bath town home located in Blakeney Preserve. 2 car garage unit. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10390 Alexander Martin Avenue
10390 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1488 sqft
Desirable Blakeney Greens Townhome for Lease! - Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in popular Blakeney area. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and living room. 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1830 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Popular Blakeney Preserve Move-In Ready - Fabulous Upscale Townhome with Fenced-In Patio, 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 Deercross Lane
505 Deercross Lane, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2800 sqft
505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4474 Huntington Drive
4474 Huntingdon Drive, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2250 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice 2 Story Home Cul de sac located in the Belair @ Carolina Lakes Development in Indian Land, Very close to lots of shopping, restaurants! 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln
10007 Elizabeth Crest Lane, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3018 sqft
Stunning Executive Ballantyne rental home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8602 Crestview Dr
8602 Crestview Road, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3000 sqft
Your own Private Getaway on 7 acres! Privacy and Seclusion in a few minute drive. Magnificent 3,000+ sf home w gas range, hardwoods down, x-large mud room and 4 bedrooms! Large bonus room includes ping pong, air hockey, and foosball tables.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
8409 Rising Sun Lane
8409 Rising Sun Lane, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3944 sqft
Now available is this great, 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
7420 N Rea Park Lane
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1478 sqft
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Providence Country Club
1 Unit Available
12125 Humboldt Drive
12125 Humboldt Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2396 sqft
Fantastic home with private back yard and plenty of space to spread out. All appliances and great storage. Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6603 Buck Horn Place
6603 Buckhorn Place, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3067 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Lease this immaculate, newly custom-built home on large lot in Union County! Away from all the hustle & bustle, this spacious home with an open floor plan has upgrades galore! And, ALL appliances are included! Master on

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Providence Country Club
1 Unit Available
6408 Old South Ct
6408 Old South Ct, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1480 sqft
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, this lovely home offers a tremendous location near Blakeney, Ballantyne and desirable schools! This home features wood and ceramic tile floors. The 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Beautiful Brownstone in a great neighborhood - Property Id: 56522 Gorgeous single family home in a great location! Quiet neighborhood, nearby shopping and grocery stores. Move-in ready. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waxhaw, NC

Finding an apartment in Waxhaw that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

