apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
84 Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC with pool
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES LEASING JULY 2020!Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
1 of 17
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3100 Collaroy Drive
3100 Collaroy Road, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3200 sqft
3100 Collaroy Drive Available 08/26/20 Immaculate 4/3 Home in Cureton! - NO PETS-Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus bonus room home in the neighborhood of Cureton. Home has beautiful entry w/ hardwoods throughout.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
8006 Kew Gardens Court
8006 Kew Gardens Court, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2253 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom (or 3 bedroom with bonus), 2 1/2 bath 2253 SF Home in Waxhaw in Cuthbertson schools. Flat fenced yard. Newer Carpet and Flooring. Main level all hardwood laminate flooring. Brand new SS Appliances. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13
$
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
8624 Castlebay Drive
8624 Castlebay Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1571 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home located on a corner homesite of Landen Meadows in the heart of South Charlotte! Foyer leads you into the light & bright open floor plan anchored by cozy, wood burning fireplace.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1830 sqft
Fabulous Upscale Townhome with Fenced-In Patio, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, Great Room with Fireplace, Big Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite, Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Double Vanity.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1022 Brooksland Place
1022 Brooksland Pl, Wesley Chapel, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2100 sqft
GREENBRIER - 3 bed/2.5 bath - 2100sqft - Available 7/18/20 - This beautiful 1 year old home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms a loft and a large bonus room, 2 car garage. Community pool.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
7420 N Rea Park Lane
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1775 sqft
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1827 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome! Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated December 19
1 Unit Available
2449 Chatham Drive
2449 Chatham Drive, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2877 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with a bonus room is located in the very desirable Chastain Village neighborhood of Indian Land, SC.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
9180 Redmond Trace Road
9180 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1836 sqft
2 car garage, end unit in Blakeney Preserve! - End unit, 2 car garage , gas log fireplace, community pool - spacious home with three large bedrooms. Hardwood floors in entry, living room, dining room and kitchen. Neutral carpet upstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
11000 King George Ln
11000 King George Lane, Union County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
**This is indicative of a property you can own through Landis PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT*** Own a home like this one through the Landis Homeownership program.
Results within 10 miles of Waxhaw
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13
39 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,086
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1349 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13
19 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13
28 Units Available
Provincetowne
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13
$
7 Units Available
Olde Providence South
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13
$
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13
$
25 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13
20 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13
58 Units Available
Pinery West
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1339 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
