/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
88 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES LEASING JULY 2020!Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Beckwith Ln
2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2526 sqft
2001 Beckwith Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173 - Waxhaw/ Harrison Park Spacious 3 bed / 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for everyone. 1-car garage with electric opener.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
8004 Alma Boulevard
8004 Alma Boulevard, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2818 sqft
Walk to historic Waxhaw from this amazing three story home. 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Beautiful entryway and bamboo flooring in main level. Granite counter tops and all kitchen appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1830 sqft
Fabulous Upscale Townhome with Fenced-In Patio, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, Great Room with Fireplace, Big Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite, Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Double Vanity.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
7420 N Rea Park Lane
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1775 sqft
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
9124 Redmond Trace Road
9124 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1836 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631688 A charming rental home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4014 Thorndale Road
4014 Thorndale Rd, Indian Trail, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3374 sqft
4-CAR GARAGE (2-car attached & 2-car detached!) This ~3500 s.f. home has 4 BRs + 2 bonus rooms (one bonus is above the detached 2-car garage and is heated/cooled) and 3.5 baths.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Providence Country Club
6408 Old South Ct
6408 Old South Ct, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1480 sqft
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, this lovely home offers a tremendous location near Blakeney, Ballantyne and desirable schools! This home features wood and ceramic tile floors. The 3-bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
Beautiful Brownstone in a great neighborhood - Property Id: 56522 Gorgeous single family home in a great location! Quiet neighborhood, nearby shopping and grocery stores. Move-in ready. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
9180 Redmond Trace Road
9180 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1836 sqft
2 car garage, end unit in Blakeney Preserve! - End unit, 2 car garage , gas log fireplace, community pool - spacious home with three large bedrooms. Hardwood floors in entry, living room, dining room and kitchen. Neutral carpet upstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11000 King George Ln
11000 King George Lane, Union County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
**This is indicative of a property you can own through Landis PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT*** Own a home like this one through the Landis Homeownership program.
Results within 10 miles of Waxhaw
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
25 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
20 Units Available
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1440 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
58 Units Available
Pinery West
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1339 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,083
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,151
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
64 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Similar Pages
Waxhaw 1 BedroomsWaxhaw 2 BedroomsWaxhaw 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Accessible Apartments
Waxhaw Apartments with BalconyWaxhaw Apartments with GarageWaxhaw Apartments with GymWaxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC