Apartment List
/
NC
/
waxhaw
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM

77 Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waxhaw renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1716 Great Road
1716 Great Rd, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2767 sqft
Located in desirable Lawson subdivision offering incredible amenities and assigned to award-winning schools! Beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and 2429 s.f. of living space. Most of main level has gorgeous dark wood flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Wainscott Drive
1109 Wainscott Drive, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3243 sqft
Spacious home in the desirable Waxhaw subdivision of Lawson. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home will not last long! It has beautiful finishes throughout with wood flooring on the main, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and so much more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Fallondale Road
2002 Fallondale Road, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,275
2867 sqft
Gorgeous home in amenity filled MillBridge! This amazing community features a community house with planned activities, a huge pool pavilion (with lazy river), pocket parks, walking trails and so much more all seconds to downtown Waxhaw.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
8304 Fairgreen Avenue
8304 Fairgreen Avenue, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4040 sqft
Executive style 5 bed 3.5 bath home in Barrington! Zoned to Marvin Schools! Available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with beautiful hand carved wood floors 2 story foyer with dedicated office & formal living room.
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
505 Deercross Lane
505 Deercross Lane, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2800 sqft
505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10019 Garrison Watch Avenue
10019 Garrison Watch Ave, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
9124 Redmond Trace Road
9124 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1836 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1631688 A charming rental home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
8409 Rising Sun Lane
8409 Rising Sun Lane, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3944 sqft
Now available is this great, 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
9406 Willow Tree Lane
9406 Willow Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2231 sqft
Welcome home to lovely home in desirable Blakeney Heath, in cul-de-sac with spacious fenced rear yard. Open floor plan includes 2-story Foyer & nice sized Formals.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
7420 N Rea Park Lane
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1478 sqft
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4511 Sandtyn Drive
4511 Sandtyn Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2605 sqft
FENCED YARD, SCREENED PORCH, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & SHED! Districted to excellent schools, this home is located in New Towne Village which offers community pool, clubhouse and playground! This beautiful home has 2605 s.f. with 4 BRs and 2.5 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
11233 Dickie Ross Road
11233 Dickie Ross Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1382 sqft
This RANCH open floor plan is move-In ready! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac of Southampton community. Hardwood flooring throughout. Great room features gas fireplace and 10 ft vaulted ceiling.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
52419 Winchester Street
52419 Winchester Street, Lancaster County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1590 sqft
Wanting to live life to the upmost, consider Sun City at Carolina Lakes. Rent a home for a year, before making the decision. Wonderful Open Floor Plan. Split Bedroom floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2449 Chatham Drive
2449 Chatham Drive, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3024 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with a bonus room is located in the very desirable Chastain Village neighborhood of Indian Land, SC.
Results within 10 miles of Waxhaw
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
250 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Providence Country Club
71 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1179 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with private patios/balconies, washer/dryer hookups and outside storage. Community amenities include playground, pool with sundeck, indoor gym, outdoor fitness trail and dog park with agility equipment. Online portal for easy payments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Ballantyne West
15 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,230
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Whiteoak
45 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ballantyne West
46 Units Available
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1591 sqft
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community offers beautiful scenery and ample amenities. Units include open floor plans, ample natural light, gas fireplaces, quartz countertops and spacious bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Waxhaw, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Waxhaw renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with BalconyWaxhaw Apartments with GarageWaxhaw Apartments with Gym
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Apartments with ParkingWaxhaw Apartments with Pool
Waxhaw Apartments with Washer-DryerWaxhaw Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University