Apartment List
/
NC
/
waxhaw
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:54am
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1614 sqft
Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1716 Great Road
1716 Great Rd, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2767 sqft
Located in desirable Lawson subdivision offering incredible amenities and assigned to award-winning schools! Beautiful home has 5 BRs, 3.5 baths and 2429 s.f. of living space. Most of main level has gorgeous dark wood flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4001 Garfield Court
4001 Garfield Court, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2671 sqft
Great 2 story home located on a cul de sac lot with a covered front porch and fenced yard, close to downtown Waxhaw.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8304 Fairgreen Avenue
8304 Fairgreen Avenue, Waxhaw, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4040 sqft
Executive style 5 bed 3.5 bath home in Barrington! Zoned to Marvin Schools! Available for immediate move in! Open floor plan with beautiful hand carved wood floors 2 story foyer with dedicated office & formal living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3024 Sewee Lane
3024 Sewee Lane, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,155
3387 sqft
The HOME within a HOME. Unique home with separate living quarters.
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Provincetowne
18 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10007 Elizabeth Crest Ln
10007 Elizabeth Crest Lane, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3018 sqft
Stunning Executive Ballantyne rental home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8602 Crestview Dr
8602 Crestview Road, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3000 sqft
Your own Private Getaway on 7 acres! Privacy and Seclusion in a few minute drive. Magnificent 3,000+ sf home w gas range, hardwoods down, x-large mud room and 4 bedrooms! Large bonus room includes ping pong, air hockey, and foosball tables.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1827 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome! Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
720 Ridgelake Drive
720 Ridgelake Drive, Weddington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
4678 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom Full Brick Home in Weddington! Open floorplan and spacious living areas make this house great for entertaining.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Providence Country Club
1 Unit Available
6616 Lyndonville Dr
6616 Lyndonville Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2374 sqft
6616 Lyndonville Dr Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is approximately 2375 square feet and has gas heat and central air.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4474 Huntington Drive
4474 Huntingdon Drive, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2250 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice 2 Story Home Cul de sac located in the Belair @ Carolina Lakes Development in Indian Land, Very close to lots of shopping, restaurants! 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
9016 Fairbridge Road
9016 Fairbridge Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1876 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,876 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive
10010 Blakeney Preserve Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1830 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Popular Blakeney Preserve Move-In Ready - Fabulous Upscale Townhome with Fenced-In Patio, 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9309 Shrewsbury Drive
9309 Shrewsbury Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2837 sqft
9309 Shrewsbury Drive Available 07/01/20 Awesome pet-friendly South Charlotte home on cul-de-sac for lease! - Pet-friendly! Impeccably-clean and well-maintained home with a spacious and open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Deercross Lane
505 Deercross Lane, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2800 sqft
505 Deercross Waxhaw NC 28173 - This beautiful 4 Bed / 3 Bath home, located in the Hunter Oaks neighborhood of Waxhaw is just minutes from I-485, schools, shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
8409 Rising Sun Lane
8409 Rising Sun Lane, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3944 sqft
Now available is this great, 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
9406 Willow Tree Lane
9406 Willow Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2231 sqft
Welcome home to lovely home in desirable Blakeney Heath, in cul-de-sac with spacious fenced rear yard. Open floor plan includes 2-story Foyer & nice sized Formals.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6603 Buck Horn Place
6603 Buckhorn Place, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3067 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Lease this immaculate, newly custom-built home on large lot in Union County! Away from all the hustle & bustle, this spacious home with an open floor plan has upgrades galore! And, ALL appliances are included! Master on

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
8228 Tonawanda Drive
8228 Tonawanda Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2850 sqft
Awesome open floor plan in Landen Meadows. Ardrey Kell Schools! New granite counters & tile floors. Fenced backyard & over sized screen porch! Will Not Last! Do not Disturb Tenants !!!! Listing Agent is related to Landlord. Available July 1, 2020.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4511 Sandtyn Drive
4511 Sandtyn Drive, Union County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2605 sqft
FENCED YARD, SCREENED PORCH, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & SHED! Districted to excellent schools, this home is located in New Towne Village which offers community pool, clubhouse and playground! This beautiful home has 2605 s.f. with 4 BRs and 2.5 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Provincetowne
1 Unit Available
11233 Dickie Ross Road
11233 Dickie Ross Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1382 sqft
This RANCH open floor plan is move-In ready! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac of Southampton community. Hardwood flooring throughout. Great room features gas fireplace and 10 ft vaulted ceiling.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waxhaw, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waxhaw renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with BalconyWaxhaw Apartments with GarageWaxhaw Apartments with Gym
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Apartments with ParkingWaxhaw Apartments with Pool
Waxhaw Apartments with Washer-DryerWaxhaw Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University