Millbridge - Gorgeous Waxhaw home with room to spare! Open sunny floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless, 2 story family room and sun room. Master Down!! Minutes to Providence Rd and 521/Johnston Rd. Won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1304 Ridge Haven Road have any available units?
1304 Ridge Haven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 1304 Ridge Haven Road have?
Some of 1304 Ridge Haven Road's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Ridge Haven Road currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Ridge Haven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Ridge Haven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Ridge Haven Road is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Ridge Haven Road offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Ridge Haven Road offers parking.
Does 1304 Ridge Haven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Ridge Haven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Ridge Haven Road have a pool?
No, 1304 Ridge Haven Road does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Ridge Haven Road have accessible units?
No, 1304 Ridge Haven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Ridge Haven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Ridge Haven Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Ridge Haven Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1304 Ridge Haven Road has units with air conditioning.