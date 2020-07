Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance garage bbq/grill trash valet

The Pointe at Crabtree boasts one- and two-bedroom floor plans tucked away in the serene Crabtree Pines neighborhood. Featuring one of a kind amenities tailored to your everyday needs. Take a dip in our sparkling resort inspired swimming pool, work a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center or even in our onsite racquetball court. When the day is done, you can unwind in your cozy apartment home which features picturesque tree lined views of the community.