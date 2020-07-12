/
brooklyn
253 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, Raleigh, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
56 Units Available
800 St Marys
800 Saint Marys Street, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,550
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1699 sqft
Welcome to 800 St Marys, a distinctive community of 65 upscale apartment homes offering a refined living experience.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
523 Wade Avenue
523 Wade Avenue, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1188 sqft
Closer than you think, Townes at Bishop's Park offers a premier ITB location near Fletcher Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Brighthurst Drive
1000 Brighthurst Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1115 sqft
Prime location in highly sought after inside beltline Raleigh community across from Fletcher Park. Beautiful & well maintained 2nd fl unit with many upgrades. New LVP flooring installed, new paint, newer HVAC.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,134
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,278
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Elan City Center
510 N Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,232
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1082 sqft
Modern apartments near Historic Oakwood and Route 70. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and private fireplace. In-unit laundry. Buildings have elevators. All tenants have access to community pool and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
332 Units Available
Peace Raleigh Apartments
417 West Peace Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,305
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1218 sqft
A new level of premium apartment living has arrived in Raleigh’s rising Smoky Hollow neighborhood. Situated directly above Publix, downtown’s first and only national grocery store, Peace blends endless convenience with the excitement of urban living.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,280
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
43 Units Available
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,257
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,215
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
401 Oberlin
401 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,133
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1206 sqft
Just blocks from North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a conference room, coffee bar, media room, gym and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,158
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1287 sqft
A short walk from Jaycee Park and Oberlin Cemetery. Stylish apartment homes with private laundry facilities, a fireplace and a designer kitchen. Extensive community offers a pool, sauna, community garden and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cameron Hills
2327 1/2 Grant Ave, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find peace and tranquility in our quiet community nestled among the mature trees and lush landscaping, With it's small town, unhurried atmosphere, you will forget that you are in the middle of it all.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
585 sqft
Just minutes from the mall, highway, and schools. On-site laundry, maintenance service, and courtyard. Apartments feature a covered patio or balcony, extra storage, and carpeting throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Moses Court
900 Moses Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
978 sqft
Note to editor: No information available. Unable to find the apartments online. Note to editor: No information available. Unable to find the apartments online. Note to editor: No information available. Unable to find the apartments online.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Raleigh Apartments
740 Smallwood Dr #17, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1004 sqft
Great Downtown location close to Cameron Village Shopping Center and public transportation. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, dual entrances, and raised ceilings. Water included in the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Gramercy
650 West North Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,239
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1174 sqft
This North Boylan property is surrounded by shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy an on-site yoga studio, garage parking, coffee bar and 24-hour gym at this pet-friendly community. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Boylan Apartments
817 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
965 sqft
Click Here for a Virtual Tour! The Historic Boylan Apartments embody the history, charm and character of Downtown Raleigh.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Wedgwood
740 Smallwood Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1102 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Wedgwood Apartments offer renovated apartments in an unbeatable location in Raleigh NC.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
The Hillsborough
2304 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1475 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hillsborough Street close to NC State and Meredith College. Great views of Raleigh, floor-to-ceiling windows and fully-equipped kitchens. Shared community rooftop patio.
Last updated July 10 at 02:10pm
18 Units Available
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
Trilogy Cameron Village
305 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,275
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1160 sqft
Central to downtown and NC State's lively campus, Trilogy Cameron Village is close to all the action that makes Raleigh an enviable place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
325 Polk St.
325 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3834 sqft
325 Polk St. Available 09/12/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Historic Oakwood, with fenced in yard and dedicatd officespace - Pet Friendly! - Haven’t you always dreamed of living in Historic Oakwood? I know we have...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Daniels St 2C
835 Daniels St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
566 sqft
Cameron Village Condo - Property Id: 205059 Excellent Location. New Paint on inside. Walking distance to Downtown Raleigh, Cameron Village, NCST, Restaurants, Coffee, Shops, and more... 1 Bed 1 Bath w/ Family room and kitchen.
