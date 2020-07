Columns at Wakefield

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet business center cc payments conference room valet service

Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest. We are also convenient to recreational areas, hospitals and downtown Raleigh. The Triangle Transit Wake Forest Loop will take you right from our front door to downtown Wake Forest, local shopping, and the Triangle Town Center. We invite you to call or come by today to see your new home.