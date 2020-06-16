All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Avery Close Condominiums

2510 Avent Ferry Road · (919) 856-9188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2510 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1166 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
On Special at $1,000 until July 15th. Regular market rent of $1200 will start Aug 1st. Spacious 2 story town-home with eat in kitchen with new granite counter-tops, recently upgraded flooring, large living room and balcony. Beautifully landscaped condominiums offer on-site swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, trash and pest control included. Avery Close Condominiums are conveniently located across from NCSU Centennial Campus. Easy access to the Wolf Line and CAT bus stop for easy access to shopping, dining and NCSU Main Campus.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5496468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avery Close Condominiums have any available units?
Avery Close Condominiums has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Avery Close Condominiums have?
Some of Avery Close Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avery Close Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Avery Close Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avery Close Condominiums pet-friendly?
Yes, Avery Close Condominiums is pet friendly.
Does Avery Close Condominiums offer parking?
No, Avery Close Condominiums does not offer parking.
Does Avery Close Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avery Close Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avery Close Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Avery Close Condominiums has a pool.
Does Avery Close Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Avery Close Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Avery Close Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avery Close Condominiums has units with dishwashers.

