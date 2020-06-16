Amenities

On Special at $1,000 until July 15th. Regular market rent of $1200 will start Aug 1st. Spacious 2 story town-home with eat in kitchen with new granite counter-tops, recently upgraded flooring, large living room and balcony. Beautifully landscaped condominiums offer on-site swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, trash and pest control included. Avery Close Condominiums are conveniently located across from NCSU Centennial Campus. Easy access to the Wolf Line and CAT bus stop for easy access to shopping, dining and NCSU Main Campus.



No Pets Allowed



