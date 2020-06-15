Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

9802 Cicero Drive Available 06/17/20 End-Unit Townhouse in Brier Creek! Neighborhood Pool! Tons of Living Space! Garage! - 2BR, 2.5BA end unit townhouse at Brier Creek with a one-car garage. USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL INCLUDED! Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Separate dining room. Living room. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Leaseholders must be at least 23 years of age. Families are welcome! Security system may be activated at tenants expense. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas). MATURE PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED (dogs must weigh under 40lbs.).



Directions: I-40 W towards Aviation Pkwy. Take exit 285, Aviation Pkwy, towards Morrisville/RDU Airport. Turn right onto Aviation Pkwy. Turn right onto Globe Rd. Stay straight to go onto Brier Creek Pkwy. Turn left onto Arnold Palmer Dr. Turn left onto Layla Ave. Turn right onto Kedvale Ave. Turn left onto Cicero Drive.



(RLNE2519545)