Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

9802 Cicero Drive

9802 Cicero Drive · (919) 230-2619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9802 Cicero Drive, Raleigh, NC 27617
Brier Creek Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9802 Cicero Drive · Avail. Jun 17

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
9802 Cicero Drive Available 06/17/20 End-Unit Townhouse in Brier Creek! Neighborhood Pool! Tons of Living Space! Garage! - 2BR, 2.5BA end unit townhouse at Brier Creek with a one-car garage. USE OF NEIGHBORHOOD POOL INCLUDED! Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Separate dining room. Living room. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Leaseholders must be at least 23 years of age. Families are welcome! Security system may be activated at tenants expense. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas). MATURE PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED (dogs must weigh under 40lbs.).

Directions: I-40 W towards Aviation Pkwy. Take exit 285, Aviation Pkwy, towards Morrisville/RDU Airport. Turn right onto Aviation Pkwy. Turn right onto Globe Rd. Stay straight to go onto Brier Creek Pkwy. Turn left onto Arnold Palmer Dr. Turn left onto Layla Ave. Turn right onto Kedvale Ave. Turn left onto Cicero Drive.

(RLNE2519545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 Cicero Drive have any available units?
9802 Cicero Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 9802 Cicero Drive have?
Some of 9802 Cicero Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 Cicero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9802 Cicero Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 Cicero Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 Cicero Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9802 Cicero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9802 Cicero Drive does offer parking.
Does 9802 Cicero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9802 Cicero Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 Cicero Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9802 Cicero Drive has a pool.
Does 9802 Cicero Drive have accessible units?
No, 9802 Cicero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 Cicero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9802 Cicero Drive has units with dishwashers.
