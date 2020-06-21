All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

9505 Anson Grove Way

9505 Anson Grove Lane · (919) 787-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9505 Anson Grove Lane, Raleigh, NC 27615

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9505 Anson Grove Way · Avail. Jul 20

$2,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
9505 Anson Grove Way Available 07/20/20 9505 Anson Grove * 4 brm 2.5 bath * Fenced back yard* Pets neg't * 2 car garage * walk to shopping, schools & resturants. -
This like new home is located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and schools off Durant Rd. at the Raven Ridge light! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, eat in kitchen (with stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher), formal dining room and living room and den with wood burning fireplace. laundry room is on the 1st floor. All bedrooms are upstairs and master bath features 2 sinks, separate tub & shower and walk in closet. POOL MEMBERSHIP TO THE GREENWAY CLUB IF YOU WANT TO JOIN..Pet negotiable based on breed and size. $200 non-refundable pet fee will be charged. Water, gas and electric which tenant will pay. Yard work done by resident. Washer & dryer are as is-can be removed if not wanted. 4th bedroom is over garage with walk in closet and would make a great playroom.

Visit our web site for pictures and more information or call 919-787-9375 for showings. Showings available Monday -Friday.

(RLNE4008245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 Anson Grove Way have any available units?
9505 Anson Grove Way has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 9505 Anson Grove Way have?
Some of 9505 Anson Grove Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 Anson Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
9505 Anson Grove Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 Anson Grove Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9505 Anson Grove Way is pet friendly.
Does 9505 Anson Grove Way offer parking?
Yes, 9505 Anson Grove Way does offer parking.
Does 9505 Anson Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9505 Anson Grove Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 Anson Grove Way have a pool?
Yes, 9505 Anson Grove Way has a pool.
Does 9505 Anson Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 9505 Anson Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 Anson Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 Anson Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
