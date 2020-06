Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage cats allowed

Spacious 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath; 1 car garage townhouse with three walk in closets located in Northwest Raleigh. Close to Umstead state park, RDU airport, and Brier Creek shopping center. Public school: Leesville elementary, middle, and high. Water is included in the rent.



Within walking distance of a grocery store, a gym, a sports bar, a nail salon, and a daycare.

Unit available for move in May 1, 2020.