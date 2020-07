Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY, END UNIT 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome right by a spacious green area for you to enjoy, with a nice backyard! Neutral paint, carpet and vinyl Flooring throughout. Conveniently located near Wake Med North, WRAL Soccer Complex, grocery stores & the Neuse River Greenway Trails making it a perfect location for all your needs with easy access to I-540.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.