712 Latta St

URBAN & TRENDY: Catch the hottest new wave with a residence in the heart of everything Downtown Raleigh has to offer. With eternally high fuel prices America is undergoing a massive shift to urban living and now is your chance to get in on the ground floor of this movement! Walk to hundreds of the hottest shops, restaurants, bars, clubs, concerts, and performing arts in the triangle area all without ever stepping foot in a car. Easy access to the Greenway, multiple public transportation hubs, as well as every major highway in Raleigh means travel will never be an issue in this location. Should you have to drive, you couldn’t be in a more convenient location to quickly access everything the Triangle has to offer. Enjoy the hottest location in the area, Cameron Village, with a short walk to Glenwood South. Also nearby are wonderful gyms, banks, shipping services, and anything else you may need day to day
Walking distance to Cameron Village, NCSU, parks, Rose Garden, etc
Attractive metal roof
Beautiful flagstone rocking chair front porch
Stone paver driveway and patio
Transom windows above doors
Stunning stone surround gas fireplace
Charming playground
Highly walkable! Nearby restaurants, shops, parks & more!
Beautiful wood-look flooring
Timeless & durable tile flooring
Gorgeous granite counters
Stunning tile backsplash
Modern glass top range
Oversize cabinets
Ambiance countertop lighting
First-floor master bedroom
Low maintenance yard with gas line in backyard for an outdoor grill
Huge master bath
The convenience of dual vanities
Beautiful & easy to maintain tiled shower
Convenient serving bar
Premium 2 panel doors
Stunning custom front door
Oversize trim & baseboards
Custom chair railing or wainscotting
Luxurious crown molding
Dedicated laundry / mud room
Upgraded plantation blinds
Ceilings fans throughout
High-end fixtures, faucets & hardware
Lots of windows & natural light
Custom lighting throughout
Formal dining room
Dedicated office
Attic storage
Stunning must see attention to detail rarely found in a rental
Exceptional & unique architecture & roof lines
Various built-in shelving, organization, etc
Extremely high ceilings
Washer & dryer
Convenient garage
Inviting pocket doors
Luxurious brick stairway
Near to Jaycee Park
Premium plantation shutters
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
