7042-A Longstreet-APPLICATION PENDING- 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths water & trash included! 1 Dog okay under 40 lbs. new countertops ahrdwoods and carpet - This townhome features 2 bedrooms with 1 1/2 baths. Laminate hardwoods downstairs with carpet on steps and upstairs. Both water & trash are included! Stackable washer & dryer also included! Patios off both the living room and the back upstairs bedroom. Fully equipped kitchen with bar for stools & new countertops. . Dining room and living room combo. Home Owner's fees are included in rent but rules & regulations apply. Unit is all electric. No inside smoking! Small pet negotiable based on breed and size. $200 non-refundable pet and full refundable deposit charged. Updated pictures to come around 3/24/2020!



Call 919-787-9375 or visit our web site at www.Rhynemanagement.com for more information.



(RLNE1892778)