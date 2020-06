Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Available 7/10/20. Dogs w/size limit, no cats. Great 3bdr/3ba townhome in beautiful 5401 North. This 3 level townhome has plenty of upgrades including wood flooring in living areas, center island in kitchen along with SS appliances & gas stove. First floor bdrm w/ full bath, remaining 2 bdrms on 3rd floor, each having their own bathroom. 1 car garage. Access to community pool/gym included. Neighborhood has a community farm, school, trail and so much more!!