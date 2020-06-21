643 Highpark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Highly sought after & centrally located High Park townhome for rent! 2 bedroom/2.5 bath. Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen opens onto private courtyard style patio. Great space for small garden, grilling & enjoying summer evenings. Spacious living room w/gas log fireplace. Both bedrooms have walk in closets & en suite bathrooms w/new granite. Laundry room upstairs--washer/dryer included. Walk to High Park Village for dinner at Taste or to get your nails done at High Park Nail Spa. CALL TODAY!