Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

643 Highpark Lane

643 Highpark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

643 Highpark Lane, Raleigh, NC 27608

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
pool
Highly sought after & centrally located High Park townhome for rent! 2 bedroom/2.5 bath. Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen opens onto private courtyard style patio. Great space for small garden, grilling & enjoying summer evenings. Spacious living room w/gas log fireplace. Both bedrooms have walk in closets & en suite bathrooms w/new granite. Laundry room upstairs--washer/dryer included. Walk to High Park Village for dinner at Taste or to get your nails done at High Park Nail Spa. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Highpark Lane have any available units?
643 Highpark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Highpark Lane have?
Some of 643 Highpark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Highpark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
643 Highpark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Highpark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 643 Highpark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 643 Highpark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 643 Highpark Lane does offer parking.
Does 643 Highpark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 Highpark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Highpark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 643 Highpark Lane has a pool.
Does 643 Highpark Lane have accessible units?
No, 643 Highpark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Highpark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Highpark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
