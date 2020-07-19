Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

5941 Wintergreen Drive Available 08/08/20 One-Story 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Home in North Hills with Fenced Yard - Centrally located within the heart of the North Hills Area, this lovely brick home offers warm and inviting spaces with an attractive single level floor plan that seamlessly flows both inside and out. The updated interiors are light filled and graced with beautiful hardwoods.



Exceptional Interior Features:

~Welcoming Entryway

~Inviting Family Room highlighted with rich hardwoods and decorative fireplace (nonfunctional)

~Beautifully designed Eat-In Kitchen featuring SS appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash

~Intimate Dining Room

~Spacious Master Bedroom with double door closets and ensuite bath

~Updated Master Bath accented with bead board cabinetry

~Two additional Bedrooms with abundant closet space

~Full Bath



Having access to the Fenced Patio, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed and large lot completes this charming residence in Northclift. This prime address is near North Hills Shopping Mall and Shelley Lake Park...offering top restaurants and boutiques. Easy access to I-440, I-540 and downtown Raleigh.



Small Pets Negotiable...Additional fees and breed restrictions apply

Washer and Dryer Hookups Only

Move In Costs:

$1,695 First Month's Rent

$1,695 Security Deposit

$250 Administration Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



(RLNE5906105)