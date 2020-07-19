All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5941 Wintergreen Drive

5941 Wintergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5941 Wintergreen Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5941 Wintergreen Drive Available 08/08/20 One-Story 3 Bedroom | 2 Bath Home in North Hills with Fenced Yard - Centrally located within the heart of the North Hills Area, this lovely brick home offers warm and inviting spaces with an attractive single level floor plan that seamlessly flows both inside and out. The updated interiors are light filled and graced with beautiful hardwoods.

Exceptional Interior Features:
~Welcoming Entryway
~Inviting Family Room highlighted with rich hardwoods and decorative fireplace (nonfunctional)
~Beautifully designed Eat-In Kitchen featuring SS appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash
~Intimate Dining Room
~Spacious Master Bedroom with double door closets and ensuite bath
~Updated Master Bath accented with bead board cabinetry
~Two additional Bedrooms with abundant closet space
~Full Bath

Having access to the Fenced Patio, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed and large lot completes this charming residence in Northclift. This prime address is near North Hills Shopping Mall and Shelley Lake Park...offering top restaurants and boutiques. Easy access to I-440, I-540 and downtown Raleigh.

Small Pets Negotiable...Additional fees and breed restrictions apply
Washer and Dryer Hookups Only
==============================================================
Move In Costs:
$1,695 First Month's Rent
$1,695 Security Deposit
$250 Administration Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

(RLNE5906105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5941 Wintergreen Drive have any available units?
5941 Wintergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5941 Wintergreen Drive have?
Some of 5941 Wintergreen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5941 Wintergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5941 Wintergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5941 Wintergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5941 Wintergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5941 Wintergreen Drive offer parking?
No, 5941 Wintergreen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5941 Wintergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5941 Wintergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5941 Wintergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 5941 Wintergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5941 Wintergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5941 Wintergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5941 Wintergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5941 Wintergreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
