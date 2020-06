Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Move in by July 1st And Get 1 Month FREE!!!! Available Now! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with large fenced in yard and Office! -Riverside-Raleigh! - Move in by July 1st And Get 1 Month FREE!!!!



Available Now!



This beautiful home is located in the Riverside Community in Northeast Raleigh! This great community has a pool, a community center and tennis courts. Not only does the community have a lot to offer but this home has an office on the first floor with french doors for privacy, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a spacious living room with high ceilings and a gas fireplace. Upstairs all three rooms are spacious with large closets and not to mention the huge master suite! The gorgeous fenced in back yard has a 2 tier deck that is great for entertaining!



Cats and Dogs allowed with approval and Deposit.



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.

650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.

Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com

Please visit www.acorn-oak.com



Take a virtual tour today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7mUcYN2q-s



