Raleigh, NC
5440 Thunderidge Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 4:10 PM

5440 Thunderidge Drive

5440 Thunderidge Drive · (704) 654-3322
Location

5440 Thunderidge Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2102 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Thunderidge Drive have any available units?
5440 Thunderidge Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 5440 Thunderidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Thunderidge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Thunderidge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 Thunderidge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5440 Thunderidge Drive offer parking?
No, 5440 Thunderidge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5440 Thunderidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Thunderidge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Thunderidge Drive have a pool?
No, 5440 Thunderidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Thunderidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5440 Thunderidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Thunderidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Thunderidge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 Thunderidge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5440 Thunderidge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
