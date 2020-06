Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Duplex, with plenty of yard space. Large open front porch. This clean, well kept home opens to new gleaming hardwoods and,freshly painted throughout. Large family room with gas log fireplace, dining area with washer/dryer. Kitchen with new refrigerator, lots of cabinets. Opens to large deck, and open back yard. Nice sized bedrooms with one full bath (new tub insert). Come view this lovely home, move in ready! Sorry, No Pets Allowed.